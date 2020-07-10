Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Jouf province reviews traffic projects

You are here

Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz. (SPA)
Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz hosted a remote meeting of the Traffic Safety Committee from his office on Thursday.
The director of the region’s traffic department, Brig. Gen. Nahar bin Abdulmohsen Al-Anzi, started the meeting by reviewing progress since the committee’s last meeting.
Prince Faisal directed the committee to rapidly make improvements to Al-Abraj Road, which leads to Jouf University; to complete the hard shoulders on the Sakaka – Arar road; and to improve road maintenance in the region generally.
He also ordered the committee to begin construction of a roundabout on Al-Sawami and Musab bin Umair roads and of interlocking pedestrian walkways at the intersection of Al-Arab and Musab bin Umair roads.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jouf

Dina Amin, CEO of the Saudi Visual Arts Commission

Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan has appointed Dina Amin as CEO of the Visual Arts Commission.
She will take the lead in implementing the ministry’s vision and directions in promoting and developing visual arts in the Kingdom and empowering practitioners in the field.
Amin is a leading Saudi specialist in visual arts and the international contemporary art field. She gained a bachelor’s degree in art history and architecture from Wellesley College, in the US, and also attended a collaborative program in architecture at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
During her career, spanning more than two decades, she has held senior positions in prominent international arts companies, including most recently Phillips, a global auction house for art, design, watches, jewels, and more.
She has also worked at Christie’s, one of the world’s most famous auction houses, employed in senior roles at the company’s international offices including New York, Dubai, and London.
The Visual Arts Commission is one of 11 new cultural bodies recently launched by the Ministry of Culture in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan to manage the empowerment and development of the Kingdom’s cultural sector. The commission will be responsible for managing and developing the visual arts sector to help achieve the ministry’s goals.
 

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Arabia

