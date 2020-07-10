Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Jouf province reviews traffic projects

Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz hosted a remote meeting of the Traffic Safety Committee from his office on Thursday.
The director of the region’s traffic department, Brig. Gen. Nahar bin Abdulmohsen Al-Anzi, started the meeting by reviewing progress since the committee’s last meeting.
Prince Faisal directed the committee to rapidly make improvements to Al-Abraj Road, which leads to Jouf University; to complete the hard shoulders on the Sakaka – Arar road; and to improve road maintenance in the region generally.
He also ordered the committee to begin construction of a roundabout on Al-Sawami and Musab bin Umair roads and of interlocking pedestrian walkways at the intersection of Al-Arab and Musab bin Umair roads.
