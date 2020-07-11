You are here

Honda invests in China to jointly develop EV batteries

Honda will buy a 1 percent stake in Chinese electric vehicle battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology and the two will develop EV batteries. (Reuters)
BEIJING: Japan’s Honda Motor will buy a 1 percent stake in Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and
the two will jointly develop EV batteries, the companies said.

The move comes at a time when auto manufacturers and EV battery makers are joining forces in pursuit of an electric future. CATL, based in Ningde, said last year that it would develop batteries with Honda and also supply batteries to Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen.
Honda and CATL said they would develop battery technologies and research a battery recycling business. Honda will launch its first EV with CATL’s battery in China in 2022 and will expand the partnership with stable EV battery supply globally in the future.

FASTFACT

Honda started selling its first all-battery EV, the Everus VE-1 SUV crossover, in China last year.

Honda has struck a number of partnerships to make electric cars, including a joint venture with China’s GAC under which the Japanese automaker began selling its first all-battery EV, the Everus VE-1 SUV crossover, in China last year.
It has also tied up with Hitachi’s auto parts subsidiary to develop, produce and sell motors to be used in petrol hybrids, plug-in hybrids and battery electric cars.
For the North American market, Honda has partnered with General Motors to develop two new EVs. The two are also working to develop hydrogen fuel cell vehicle technology.
CATL is building a battery plant in Germany and is considering expanding to North America. It has an office in Yokohama near Tokyo. Its Shenzhen-listed shares closed at about $28.54 on Friday.

RIYADH: The credit ratings of three Dubai property companies were downgraded by S&P as the coronavirus pandemic hits confidence in the retail and real estate sectors.
S&P Global Ratings reduced the credit ratings for the real estate developer Emaar Properties as well as Emaar Malls to +BB from -BBB with a negative forward outlook, adding that it sees a “weakening across all its business segments” in 2020. S&P also cut its rating for DIFC Investments to +BB from -BBB, while keeping a stable outlook.
Gulf states are being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic that has come at a time of weak oil prices, heaping pressure on governments, companies and employees.
The ratings agency expects the emirate’s economy to shrink by 11 percent this year
“The supply-demand imbalance in the realty sector appears to have been exacerbated by the pandemic. We now expect to see international demand for Dubai’s property to be subdued, and the fall in residential prices to be steeper than we had expected, lingering well into 2021” S&P reported.
Despite easing restrictions and the opening of the economy, S&P said that overall macroeconomic conditions remained challenging.
Global travel restrictions and social distancing constraints “significantly weigh on Dubai’s tourism and hospitality sectors” the rating agency reported.
Still, Dubai’s tourism chief was upbeat on the emirate’s prospects when international tourism resumes.
“Once we do get to the other side, as we start to talk about next year and later on, we see very much a quick uptick. Because once things normalize, people will go back to travel again,” Helal Al-Marri, director general of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing told AFP in an interview.

