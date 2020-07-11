You are here

  Iran denounced for torture, abuse of prisoners, and unfair trials

Iran denounced for torture, abuse of prisoners, and unfair trials

The notorious Evin prison (pictured) in Tehran is home to many political prisoners. (AFP)
November 2019 saw Iran's largest anti-government protest movement since 2009's Green Revolution — both of which provoked violent crackdowns by the regime. (AFP)
Updated 11 July 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Iran denounced for torture, abuse of prisoners, and unfair trials

  • HRW calls on Tehran to investigate excessive use of force against civilians during November 2019 protests.
Updated 11 July 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has slammed Iran’s use of torture and abuse to extract forced confessions from prisoners detained during anti-government protests, and appealed to Tehran to ensure defendants received fair trials.

In a statement issued by the group on Friday, HRW also condemned Tehran’s use of “vaguely defined” charges against detainees, and their heavily restricted access to proper legal counsel.

Amnesty International reported that at least 304 demonstrators were killed, and many thousands more detained, in November 2019 when economic protests in Iran morphed into widespread anti-regime demonstrations. HRW said security forces used “excessive force” and “mass arrest of protestors” to suppress the protests.

Some of those arrested in November 2019, as well as protestors from previous years, now face the “vaguely defined national security charge” of “sowing corruption on earth,” a crime that can carry the death penalty.

These defendants, however, have been denied access to a fair legal process.

HRW’s statement said: “Defendants have had restricted access to lawyers and alleged that the authorities tortured or abused them to produce coerced confessions.”

Tara Sepehri Far, a researcher on Iran at HRW, said: “Iran’s version of ‘accountability’ is apparently sentencing people involved in protests in unfair trials rather than investigating the overwhelming evidence of security forces’ excessive use of force and the death of hundreds of protestors who were shot dead.”

She added: “The judiciary should immediately repeal the recent death sentences and guarantee a fair trial to those who are facing allegations of recognizable crimes.”

Iran’s Supreme Court recently upheld the death sentences of three young men who participated in the November protests on charges of “taking part in destruction and burning, aimed at countering the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Lawyers for the young protestors said their requests to read the indictments and charge sheets were denied, and that they had not been allowed to submit a defense on behalf of their clients.

“Fair trial and due process are essential for anyone accused of a crime, but in cases that carry the death penalty, their lack can lead to grave and irreversible injustice,” Sepehri Far said. 

“Executing people who took their frustrations over corrupt and unaccountable government officials to the street only adds insult to injury for those being crushed by the deteriorating economic situation.”

Iran has a dismal reputation globally for human rights and is infamous for the cruel treatment political prisoners and protestors receive in the country. HRW said Tehran’s tight control of public spaces has only become more severe as “as broad US sanctions impact Iranians’ access to health and essential medicines.”

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn ‘helping everyone who stood by him’

Updated 13 min ago
Reuters

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn ‘helping everyone who stood by him’

  • Ghosn made a dramatic escape from house arrest in Japan, where he was awaiting trial, and fled to Beirut, his childhood home
  • Ghosn has refused to discuss details of his escape from Japan, saying it would put in danger those who helped him
Updated 13 min ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn is helping everyone who stood by him, he said in an interview broadcast on Saturday, though he declined to comment on cases of people accused of helping him flee to Lebanon from Japan.
Ghosn, the ex-chairman of an automaking alliance of Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. was arrested in Japan in late 2018 on charges of underreporting his salary and using company funds for personal purpose — charges he denies.
In late December, he made a dramatic escape from house arrest in Japan, where he was awaiting trial, and fled to Beirut, his childhood home.
Japan has asked the United States to extradite US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor, who are accused of helping Ghosn flee and were arrested in May.
Asked in an interview with Al Arabiya TV if he was trying to help the Taylors and others involved in his escape, Ghosn said: “You are talking about specific people, and I will not comment on those people who you are singling out.
“What I’m saying is that I am helping everyone who helped me; I’m helping them with my means, with my thinking, and in any way I can,” he said. “I am not talking about those people you mentioned specifically,” he said, adding that he was talking about people who helped him “in general.”
Ghosn has refused to discuss details of his escape from Japan, saying it would put in danger those who helped him.
A US judge said on Friday that Michael and Peter Taylor posed too great of a flight risk to be released on bail given the “spectacular” allegations against them.
Ghosn told Al Arabiya he made “the entire plan” for his escape but he had needed information and assistance from people whom he was not ready to endanger by talking about the matter.
Earlier this month, an executive from a Turkish private jet operator, four pilots and two flight attendants appeared in court on charges of helping to smuggle Ghosn via Istanbul.
Ghosn also said Japan had yet to send his case file to Lebanon as requested by the Lebanese government. “It has been six months and they haven’t sent the file. Why haven’t they sent the file?“

