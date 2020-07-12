You are here

  Pope Francis 'very distressed' over Turkey's Hagia Sophia conversion to mosque

Pope Francis ‘very distressed’ over Turkey’s Hagia Sophia conversion to mosque

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Muslim prayers would begin on July 24 at Hagia Sophia. Above, visitors inside the UNESCO World Heritage site. (AFP)
AFP

  • ‘My thoughts go to Istanbul. I’m thinking about Hagia Sophia. I am very distressed’
VACTICAN CITY: Pope Francis said Sunday he was “very distressed” over Turkey’s decision to convert the Byzantine-era monument Hagia Sophia back into a mosque.
“My thoughts go to Istanbul. I’m thinking about Hagia Sophia. I am very distressed,” the pope said in the Vatican’s first reaction to a decision that has drawn international criticism.
The Vatican newspaper Osservatore Romano had on Saturday carried reaction from different countries about Friday’s decision to turn the monument from a museum back into a mosque but without any comment.
A magnet for tourists worldwide, the Hagia Sophia was first constructed as a cathedral in the Christian Byzantine Empire but was converted into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who critics say is chipping away at the Muslim-majority country’s secular pillars, announced Friday that Muslim prayers would begin on July 24 at the UNESCO World Heritage site.
In the past, he has repeatedly called for the stunning building to be renamed as a mosque and in 2018, he recited a verse from the Qur'an at Hagia Sophia.
Erdogan’s announcement came after a top court canceled a 1934 cabinet decision under modern Turkey’s secularizing founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk to preserve the church-turned-mosque as a museum.

Topics: Hagia Sophia Turkey Pope Francis

Iran: Misaligned radar led to Ukrainian jet downing

Updated 12 July 2020
Iran: Misaligned radar led to Ukrainian jet downing

  • ‘A failure occurred due to a human error in following the procedure’ for aligning the radar
Updated 12 July 2020
TEHRAN: Iran said that the misalignment of an air defense unit’s radar system was the key “human error” that led to the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January.
“A failure occurred due to a human error in following the procedure” for aligning the radar, causing a “107-degree error” in the system, the Iranian Civil Aviation authority said in a report late Saturday.

Topics: aviation Iran Ukraine International Airlines

