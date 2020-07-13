You are here

KSA highlights support for Bosnia massacre victims

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan al Saud delivers a speech during the opening of the UN Human Rights Council's main annual session on February 24, 2020 in Geneva. (AFP)
SPA

  • The minister added that King Salman continued to support and stand by Bosnia and Herzegovina, further confirming the unique and friendly relations between the two countries
GENEVA: Saudi Arabia participated in the 25th anniversary memorial of the Srebrenica genocide that took place in July 1995.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah delivered the Kingdom’s speech via video conference.
He conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and dignitaries who were participating in the event.
The minister affirmed that Saudi Arabia stood side by side with its brothers, the families of the victims of the massacre.
He said: “Our participation on behalf of Saudi Arabia, its leaders, government, and people, is a humanitarian and moral obligation that the Saudi leadership stands by every year.”
The minister added that King Salman continued to support and stand by Bosnia and Herzegovina, further confirming the unique and friendly relations between the two countries. 
 

New fines for firms violating labor rights in Saudi Arabia

GOSI noted that penalties will vary in size according to the number of workers whose rights were violated by their employers. (SPA)
  • GOSI noted that penalties will vary in size according to the number of workers whose rights were violated by their employers
RIYADH: New fines are to be imposed on companies that violate a royal order to support Saudi workers in the private sector enterprises affected by the repercussions of COVID-19.
The General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) has approved the penalties related to the provisions of the labor law and the unemployment insurance legislation via the unemployment insurance program (Saned).
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and GOSI have been entrusted with imposing adequate penalties on violations of the terms of the order.
Penalties of SR10,000–50,000 ($2,600–13,000) will be imposed for violations.
GOSI noted that penalties will vary in size according to the number of workers whose rights were violated by their employers.
GOSI pointed out that the penalties will be implemented without affecting more severe penalties stipulated by other legislation.  

