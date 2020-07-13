You are here

  • Home
  • German Rambo: Police in forest hunt for armed homeless man

German Rambo: Police in forest hunt for armed homeless man

Police officers stay outside a wooded area during a manhunt near Oppenau, Germany on Monday, July 13, 2020. (dpa via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7mu6a

Updated 13 July 2020
AFP

German Rambo: Police in forest hunt for armed homeless man

  • Holice hunting for a homeless man in combat gear and armed with a bow and arrow and other weapons
Updated 13 July 2020
AFP

BERLIN: In scenes reminiscent of the film “Rambo,” police in Germany’s Black Forest are hunting for a homeless man in combat gear and armed with a bow and arrow and other weapons.
Several dozen officers and helicopters were deployed as the search entered its second day on Monday.
Police in Oppenau, in southwestern Germany, warned local residents to stay at home and not pick up any hitchhikers.
They released a photo of the suspect who has a bow and arrow, a knife and at least one gun and is known to the police for previous offenses, including illegal possession of firearms.
Police said they were informed on Sunday morning that a suspicious man was hanging around a hut in the forest.
When officers approached him they found that he was armed with a bow and arrow, a knife and a pistol.
He then “suddenly and completely unexpectedly” threatened them with the firearm, leaving them “no time to react to the dangerous situation,” police said late Sunday.
He asked the police to put down their weapons and ran away, “presumably” taking their arms with him.
About 100 police officers, including special forces and canine teams, have been dispatched to search for the man.

Topics: Germany

Related

Offbeat
German police bust cellar hairdressers
World
UK, German police have new suspect in 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Hong Kong reimposes social distancing as coronavirus cases spike

Updated 21 min 40 sec ago
AFP

Hong Kong reimposes social distancing as coronavirus cases spike

  • Finance hub was one of the first places to be struck by the coronavirus when it emerged from central China
Updated 21 min 40 sec ago
AFP
HONG KONG: Hong Kong reimposed social distancing measures on Monday to combat a sudden spike in coronavirus infections, banning more than four people from gathering in public, shuttering some businesses and restricting restaurants from catering to evening diners.
The finance hub was one of the first places to be struck by the coronavirus when it emerged from central China.
The city has had impressive success in tackling the disease with just over 1,400 infections and eight deaths. In the last two months, local transmissions had all but ended.
However, in the last two weeks a cluster of local infections has emerged and officials believe the disease is spreading undetected in the densely populated city of 7.5 million.
On Monday, city leader Carrie Lam announced fresh anti-virus measures. Alongside a ban on more than four people gathering in public, restaurants will only be able to serve takeaway food from 6pm to 5am.
Twelve types of businesses including gyms, beauty salons, nightclubs and karaoke venues must close.
Hong Kongers have widely adopted face masks to deal with the pandemic but on Monday authorities made wearing face coverings on public transport mandatory for the first time.
The new measures will be looked at again in seven days, Lam said.

Latest updates

Hong Kong reimposes social distancing as coronavirus cases spike
Taliban attack on Afghan government compound kills 10, wounds dozens
Turkey will inform UNESCO about Hagia Sophia moves – foreign minister
Celebrity-loved brand By Far finds success in region amid pandemic
How you can watch the Etro Spring 2021 runway show live

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.