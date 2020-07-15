You are here

  • Home
  • Real Madrid take advantage of break to make run for league title

Real Madrid take advantage of break to make run for league title

Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema, left, up against Granada’s Spanish defender German Sanchez during their Spanish league football match on Monday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wfgjc

Updated 15 July 2020
AP

Real Madrid take advantage of break to make run for league title

  • Madrid are the only team with a perfect record, and their run of 9 wins in a row is their best of the season
Updated 15 July 2020
AP

MADRID: Real Madrid saved their best for last in the Spanish league, putting themselves in position to reclaim the title from their biggest rivals.
While Barcelona have endured an up-and-down return since the forced break, Madrid have been perfect, winning every match and entering the last two rounds with a four-point lead.

“Maybe the coronavirus confinement was the turning point that we needed to start reacting and fully focusing on what we needed to do when the league resumed,” Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said after the team’s 2-1 win over Granada on Monday, their ninth straight after the break.

“We prepared very well at home and after we came back,” Ramos said. “We had a goal of winning the league and here we are, fighting for it. Hopefully we can celebrate the title on Thursday.”

Madrid can lift the trophy for a record 34th time with a win against Villarreal at home on Thursday, or if Barcelona fails to beat Osasuna on the same day. Two draws in the final two matches will also be enough to secure Madrid its first league title since 2017.

“After three months stuck at home we were given an opportunity to play again and you try to prepare as well as possible and that’s what we did,” Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “We are prepared to achieve our goals but we have two matches left and we want to try to win the title on Thursday.”

Madrid are the only team with a perfect record since the league resumed, and their run of nine wins in a row is their best of the season. They had lost three of their last four matches in all competitions before the break, including to Manchester City at home in the Champions League.

Madrid returned from the break trailing Barcelona at the top of the Spanish league, but it regained the lead after the Catalan club struggled and drew three of its nine matches.

“We prepared ourselves to try to win every match, and it’s not easy to win nine in a row in this league, which is the hardest in the world,” Zidane said. “There are no easy matches but we always think we can win them because we have quality players to do that. I’m proud of my players.”

Madrid's last game is at relegation-threatened Leganés on Sunday, while Barcelona finishes at Alavés, which is also fighting against demotion.

Topics: real madrid La Liga Barcelona

Related

Sport
Real Madrid near title with 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao
Sport
Real Madrid unaffected by Barca blip, says Zidane

Asian Champions League to restart with groups in Qatar hub

Updated 17 July 2020
AP

Asian Champions League to restart with groups in Qatar hub

Updated 17 July 2020
AP

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: The Asian Champions League is set to restart after a seven-month pause with Qatar announced on Thursday as the host of all western region games through the semifinals.
The Asian Football Confederation said 16 teams — including four from Saudi Arabia and four from the United Arab Emirates — will go to Qatar as a centralized venue to complete the group stage starting from Sept. 14.
Games in Asia’s top club competition have not been played since February due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Teams advancing from the groups will stay in Qatar for single-leg knockout games from the round of 16 to the western semifinal on Oct. 3.
The 39 scheduled games will produce a finalist from the western region.
The AFC said possible host nations in eastern Asia to stage the other half of the competition “have until July 24 to submit their interest.”
The Asian Champions Leagues east region groups include teams from Australia, China, Japan and South Korea.

Topics: Asian Champions League Qatar Asian Football Confederation

Related

Sport
Four games per day in group stage of 2022 World Cup
Sport
Real Madrid get their first chance to clinch Spanish league title

Latest updates

G20 officials to discuss global economic outlook
What We Are Buying Today: Happy Elephant
Five years of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center projects in Yemen 
Japan’s domestic tourism campaign faces uncertainty as coronavirus spikes in Tokyo
Floored by virus, Cirque du Soleil eyes return to high-wire

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.