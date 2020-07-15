You are here

Janadriyah festival postponed until 1Q of 2021

(SPA/File)
SPA

  • The festival has emerged as a creative project that is wholly Saudi
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Culture Ministry has postponed the Janadriyah National Heritage and Culture Festival until the first quarter of 2021 as a precaution against the coronavirus.

The popular cultural event was earlier scheduled for November 2020. The responsibility to organize the festival was also transferred from the Ministry of National Guard to the Ministry of Culture.

The festival has emerged as a creative project that is wholly Saudi. It reflects the leadership’s care for the history of the Kingdom and its keenness to introduce the Islamic civilization and shed light on folk arts, culture, and heritage.

Since it was first held in 1985, the Janadriyah festival has offered a variety of activities and programs, including the establishment of a heritage village that presents the cultural history of all provinces in the Kingdom, and includes a commercial market and exhibitions of objects and tools used by Saudis in the past.

The festival captures the great history and heroism of the Saudi people since the unification of Saudi Arabia by King Abdul Aziz.

The festival attracts a remarkable turnout of local and expatriate visitors, as well as visitors from outside the Kingdom.

Madinah governor urges more effort to create new job opportunities for Saudis

SPA

Madinah governor urges more effort to create new job opportunities for Saudis

Updated 15 July 2020

SPA

SPA

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Tuesday stressed the importance of developing the capabilities of the national workforce by introducing innovative training programs. He directed relevant authorities to intensify efforts to create new job opportunities for young Saudis and to provide them with training to suit market needs.
The Madinah governor also reviewed statistics of the labor market and different programs to facilitate all stakeholders.
Prince Faisal also reviewed the performance of the Human Resources Development Fund and its various initiatives to boost the participation of the national workforce in the development of the Kingdom.

