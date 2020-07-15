Janadriyah festival postponed until 1Q of 2021

RIYADH: The Saudi Culture Ministry has postponed the Janadriyah National Heritage and Culture Festival until the first quarter of 2021 as a precaution against the coronavirus.

The popular cultural event was earlier scheduled for November 2020. The responsibility to organize the festival was also transferred from the Ministry of National Guard to the Ministry of Culture.

The festival has emerged as a creative project that is wholly Saudi. It reflects the leadership’s care for the history of the Kingdom and its keenness to introduce the Islamic civilization and shed light on folk arts, culture, and heritage.

Since it was first held in 1985, the Janadriyah festival has offered a variety of activities and programs, including the establishment of a heritage village that presents the cultural history of all provinces in the Kingdom, and includes a commercial market and exhibitions of objects and tools used by Saudis in the past.

The festival captures the great history and heroism of the Saudi people since the unification of Saudi Arabia by King Abdul Aziz.

The festival attracts a remarkable turnout of local and expatriate visitors, as well as visitors from outside the Kingdom.