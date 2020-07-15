You are here

Saudi Arabia sticks by 2030 tourism targets despite pandemic

A Saudi tour guide stands inside a tomb at Madain Saleh antiquities site, Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, February 10, 2019. (Reuters)
  • Saudi Tourism Authority Adviser Mahmoud Abdulhadi: Whenever there is a crisis of sorts (such as COVID-19), tourism is probably the first to suffer but also the first to rebound
  • Saudi Arabia is investing billions of dollars in developing its tourism infrastructure with a focus on some 38 sites in seven key locations across the Kingdom
LONDON: Saudi Arabia is sticking by its target of attracting 100 million visits by 2030 despite the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its fledgling tourism sector.

Saudi Tourism Authority Adviser Mahmoud Abdulhadi said that about a half a million tourism visas had been issued between last autumn and the arrival of the pandemic in the Kingdom in the spring, which brought international air travel to a halt.

“Whenever there is a crisis of sorts (such as the coronavirus pandemic), tourism is probably the first to suffer but also the first to rebound, so this gives us a lot of hope that our plans will come to fruition,” Abdulhadi told the virtually hosted BMG Economic Forum on Wednesday.

He said that the tourism authority was sticking to its long term targets but that it was difficult to give short term projections about tourism visits as the global economy emerges from lockdown.

“After the pandemic we are going to be working very hard to make sure all of our destinations are ready to meet those 2030 targets. You will see a lot of activity,” he said.

Saudi Arabia is investing billions of dollars in developing its tourism infrastructure with a focus on some 38 sites in seven key locations across the Kingdom.

Tourism chiefs recently announced the “Saudi Summer” initiative with the slogan “tanaffas,” which is Arabic for breathe.

The aim is to kickstart domestic tourism after its near paralysis as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism Al-Ula

Egypt receives 48 international flights to Red Sea cities this month

Egypt receives 48 international flights to Red Sea cities this month

  • Egypt had halted flights for almost three months due to the coronavirus outbreak
  • Hopes of reviving tourism were shattered by the coronavirus outbreak
CAIRO: Egypt received at least 48 international flights to two Red Sea cities since the lockdown has been partially lifted at the start of this month.
Egypt had halted flights for almost three months due to the coronavirus outbreak. 
But since their resumption, the past 13 days witnessed tourists arriving to the cities of Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada from countries like Ukraine, Belarus, Switzerland and Hungary. 
Tourists visiting the resort cities tend to enjoy their warm weather, dive into the clear waters of the Red Sea and experience their unique nature.
Hopes of reviving tourism in Egypt were shattered by the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, though many in the industry expect to witness improvement as life begins to return to normal. 
Before the pandemic, tourism was beginning to flourish following years of political turmoil that have drastically affected the industry.
In 2019, tourism started booming as figures showed that 13.6 million people visited Egypt in that year, the BBC reported.
More than 15 million tourists were expected this year, before the coronavirus outbreak.

Topics: Egypt tourism flights

