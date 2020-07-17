Muslims in the West ‘must integrate’ into their societies, urges OIC chief

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, has called on Muslims groups and communities living in non-Muslim countries to improve their integration into their societies, abide by their countries’ laws and stick to the peaceful ways and official and legal channels to solve any problems.

At the virtual media forum of the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA), Al-Othaimeen urged Muslims to take part in the advancement of science and development of culture, be good citizens and avoid the tendency to isolate themselves from wider society or impose their opinions and beliefs on others.