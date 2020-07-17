Muslims in the West ‘must integrate’ into their societies, urges OIC chief

You are here

Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen. (SPA)
JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, has called on Muslims groups and communities living in non-Muslim countries to improve their integration into their societies, abide by their countries’ laws and stick to the peaceful ways and official and legal channels to solve any problems.  
At the virtual media forum of the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA), Al-Othaimeen urged Muslims to take part in the advancement of science and development of culture, be good citizens and avoid the tendency to isolate themselves from wider society or impose their opinions and beliefs on others.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

G20 officials to discuss global economic outlook

Updated 5 min 45 sec ago
SPA

G20 officials to discuss global economic outlook

Updated 5 min 45 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will on Saturday hold a virtual meeting to discuss the global economic outlook and coordinate collective action for sustained recovery. The talks will be chaired by Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, and Ahmed Al-Kholifey, governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.
The meeting will also review progress on previously agreed G20 Finance Track priorities, including improving access to opportunities for all, financial resilience and development, infrastructure investment, and addressing tax challenges arising from the digitalization of the economy.

Topics: G20 Riyadh

