You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 37 more deaths from COVID-19

Saudi Arabia announces 37 more deaths from COVID-19

Saudi Arabia announced 37 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,613 new confirmed cases of the disease on Friday. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b4qxe

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 37 more deaths from COVID-19

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 191,161
  • A total of 2,407 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 37 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,613 new confirmed cases of the disease on Friday.
Of the new cases, 235 were recorded in Jeddah, 191 in Hufof, 185 in Riyadh and 127 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 191,161 after 3,539 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,407 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s WTO candidate says reform is necessary for the organization
Saudi Arabia
Bitcoin Twitter hack does not concern many Saudis

Saudi Arabia’s WTO candidate says reform is necessary for the organization

Updated 17 July 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s WTO candidate says reform is necessary for the organization

  • The WTO Director-General should act as a link between member states, Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri said
  • Saudi Arabia nominated the former economy and planning minister to head WTO last week
Updated 17 July 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia candidate to head the World Trade Organization (WTF) said on Friday that the organization was in a state of stagnation and that reform was necessary.

The WTO Director-General should act as a link between member states and help them understand each other, Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri said during a virtual press conference.

“We should focus on successes instead of disagreements,” he said, adding that WTO faced problems in resolving disagreements.

Saudi Arabia nominated the former economy and planning minister to head WTO last week amid a last-minute international flurry of submissions to succeed the incumbent Roberto Azevedo who is stepping down in August.

Muhammad Al-Tuwaijri became an adviser to the royal court in March, Saudi Arabia’s state news agency said, retaining the rank of minister.

The new chief of WTO must revive stalled trade talks, plan the 2021 ministerial conference and resolve the United States – China dispute.   

The organization finds itself caught in the middle of rising tensions between the two countries, and if the process becomes “heavily politicized, that could block things up,” a diplomatic source told AFP.  

‘Post coronavirus’

Al-Tuwaijri said that the world was going through a lot of changes that have affected trade.

“The future of the world beyond coronavirus is mysterious,” the Saudi official said, but claimed that post the pandemic era could bring “great opportunities.”

During the conference Al-Tuwaijri also suggested new approaches and reform in the organization, asking “why not rethink some of the rules, some of the processes?” and “introduce new ideas to the members”

“I look forward to heading the organization and enacting changes which fit all members,” he said, adding that in his role he would aim to empower women by placing them into leadership positions.

“Recently Saudi Arabia won the number one reformer globally in terms of doing business and women at work,” he said.

Watch the press conference of Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri has been nominated by Saudi Arabia for the post of WTO Director-General

Topics: WTO

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi candidate to head WTO arrives in Geneva to present his vision
Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia submits Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri as candidate to head WTO

Latest updates

UK ‘cannot be sure’ Daesh recruit won’t be terror threat when she returns: Family lawyer
Algeria plans law to protect medics as attacks, virus cases rise
Russia ready to mediate talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Emirates resumes Iran flights after five-month break
Saudi Arabia announces 37 more deaths from COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.