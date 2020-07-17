Saudi Arabia announces 37 more deaths from COVID-19

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 37 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,613 new confirmed cases of the disease on Friday.
Of the new cases, 235 were recorded in Jeddah, 191 in Hufof, 185 in Riyadh and 127 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 191,161 after 3,539 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,407 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
