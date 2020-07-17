Saudi Arabia announces 37 more deaths from COVID-19

Saudi Arabia’s WTO candidate says reform is necessary for the organization

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia candidate to head the World Trade Organization (WTF) said on Friday that the organization was in a state of stagnation and that reform was necessary.

The WTO Director-General should act as a link between member states and help them understand each other, Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri said during a virtual press conference.

“We should focus on successes instead of disagreements,” he said, adding that WTO faced problems in resolving disagreements.

Saudi Arabia nominated the former economy and planning minister to head WTO last week amid a last-minute international flurry of submissions to succeed the incumbent Roberto Azevedo who is stepping down in August.

Muhammad Al-Tuwaijri became an adviser to the royal court in March, Saudi Arabia’s state news agency said, retaining the rank of minister.

The new chief of WTO must revive stalled trade talks, plan the 2021 ministerial conference and resolve the United States – China dispute.

The organization finds itself caught in the middle of rising tensions between the two countries, and if the process becomes “heavily politicized, that could block things up,” a diplomatic source told AFP.

‘Post coronavirus’

Al-Tuwaijri said that the world was going through a lot of changes that have affected trade.

“The future of the world beyond coronavirus is mysterious,” the Saudi official said, but claimed that post the pandemic era could bring “great opportunities.”

During the conference Al-Tuwaijri also suggested new approaches and reform in the organization, asking “why not rethink some of the rules, some of the processes?” and “introduce new ideas to the members”

“I look forward to heading the organization and enacting changes which fit all members,” he said, adding that in his role he would aim to empower women by placing them into leadership positions.

“Recently Saudi Arabia won the number one reformer globally in terms of doing business and women at work,” he said.

Watch the press conference of Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri has been nominated by Saudi Arabia for the post of WTO Director-General