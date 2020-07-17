You are here

  • Turkey moves toward social media restrictions

Turkey moves toward social media restrictions

The Turkish government is set to establish a parliamentary commission to further regulate the usage of social media platforms. (AFP)
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • The draft legislation requires the appointment of Turkey representatives for social media providers
  • The regulation would allow the government to implement access bans and impose legal and fiscal penalties
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The Turkish government is set to establish a parliamentary commission to further regulate the usage of social media platforms.
The launching of the “Digital Mediums Commission” coincides with the plans of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to adopt legislation to increase the government’s control over free expression on social media.
The idea has been under discussion for a while, but after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s daughter Esra Albayrak was insulted on Twitter the government pressed ahead with designing a new legal framework to “abolish these platforms completely or to put them under control”, said Erdogan, who thinks social media platforms that enjoy total freedoms do not suit the nation.
These remarks came some days prior to a live appearance of Erdogan on June 26 on YouTube to give a speech to youth, but his feed was overloaded with hundreds of thousands of dislikes and negative comments from young people saying “No Vote For You Again.”
The draft legislation requires the appointment of Turkey representatives for social media providers, especially Twitter and Netflix to respond to legal requests.
The regulation would allow the government to implement access bans and impose legal and fiscal penalties.
The draft regulation with nine articles is expected to be adopted before parliament goes on vacation on July 24.
Suleyman Irvan, a professor of journalism from Uskudar University, said any restriction on social media may trigger anger from members of Generation Z.
“Obliging social media providers to open an office in Turkey aims at implementing the court rulings about social media content, especially those related to the removal of content, and bringing huge amounts of fees that would discourage any anti-government contents in the future,” he told Arab News.
The main opposition CHP thinks that the move primarily aims at curtailing people’s freedoms. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, main opposition leader, criticized the legislation, claiming that it is because Erdogan received negative feedback from the online audience during his live speech.
“He understands what is going to come from Generation Z. Otherwise, why would this subject come to the fore now? We will defend the areas of freedom against this repressive mindset,” he recently said.
Ankara criticized Twitter last month for suspending more than 7,000 government-linked accounts associated with the AKP’s youth wing, saying it was part of a wider plan to smear the government and to intervene in domestic Turkish politics.
Twitter’s official figures show that 74 percent of the legal requests to remove Twitter content originated from Turkey. The latest “Blocked Web” annual report by Freedom of Expression Association said that access to a total of 408,394 websites was blocked from 2014 to the end of 2019.
Last year, access to 130,000 URL addresses, 7,000 Twitter accounts, 10,000 YouTube videos and 6,251 Facebook posts were blocked by the government. It also banned Twitter in 2014, though the ban was lifted within few weeks through a court ruling in the country which is a global leader in Twitter usage.
Erkan Saka, an expert in social media from Istanbul Bilgi University, does not expect fair recommendations from the commission as the majority of parliamentary commissions are controlled by the members of the ruling party.
“The social media faces less control compared to the mainstream media and the government is keen to change this. This is a new step in legalizing restrictive measures that have intensified since the coup attempt in 2016,” he said.

Egypt resumes flights to 14 international destinations, including Paris, New York and Sharjah

Updated 23 sec ago
Mostafa Galal

Egypt resumes flights to 14 international destinations, including Paris, New York and Sharjah

  • EgyptAir also plans on allocating spaces for people with chronic diseases
  • The last two rows in the plane will be allocated to isolating passengers who may have symptoms
Updated 23 sec ago
Mostafa Galal

CAIRO: Egypt has announced the resumption of 14 new international flights, not including domestic flights and air cargo flights, daily to the capitals of the world that had been suspended due to the coronavirus.
EgyptAir, the national carrier of Egypt, said in a statement that the flights will be to Amsterdam, Paris, Rome, Milan, London, Juba, Amman, New York, Sharjah and Tunisia in addition to two flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
EgyptAir said that passengers will be told about the Covid-19 measures of each country they travel to in advance, and the safety and protective measures that must be taken while traveling on EgyptAir flights.
They will also be urged to reserve their tickets through the company website, where they will also be made aware of any changes in the operating schedule.
EgyptAir has drawn up a precautionary plan in cooperation with the authorities for the prevention of the coronavirus. The plan covers the stages of travel before, during and after the flight’s arrival. Some of the measures include installing filters in the air conditioners of all EgyptAir aircraft that can capture up to 99 percent of viruses, microbes and bacteria, and making sure all crew members wear face masks and gloves.
EgyptAir also plans on allocating spaces for people with chronic diseases and those who are unable to wear face masks for long periods, as well as allocating the last two rows in the plane to isolate passengers who may have symptoms.
Roshdy Zakaria, president of the Holding Company for EgyptAir, said in a statement: “We are pleased to receive our customers on a national and international level as we start operating our flights with all preventive measures to reduce the coronavirus. This starts from the passengers entering the airport all the way until they reach their destinations.”
Zakaria said that he hoped the coronavirus pandemic would end soon and for the return of flight traffic and operating schedules to their previous state as soon as possible. He added that he wanted people to enjoy the travel experience again, “as air travel remains the best way in the world in terms of safety and security.”
Amr Abu El-Enein, president of EgyptAir Airlines, highlighted to the company’s customers the importance of following the preventive instructions and travel advice to enjoy a safe trip.
Abu El-Enein stressed the importance of not reserving in person if possible, and instead going through the Egyptair.com website, the 1717 phone booking service or the mobile applications that the company provides in order to save time and effort and ensure the prevention of disease.
He also announced that the company was offering a 20 percent discount on many European destinations and to New York and Washington if tickets were purchased before Aug. 31.
Abu Al-Enein said that the gradual return of air traffic in Egypt, which started on July 1 and continues until now, is something that must be applauded, and will contribute to the return of normal life in Egypt. He said that the number of recent tourists showed that Egypt was safe in terms of security or health wise.

