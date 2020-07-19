Madinah governor stresses focus on housing projects

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, chairman of the Executive Committee for Developmental Housing in the region, stressed the importance of investing in the housing sector to ensure that the needs of beneficiary families are met.

While presiding over a meeting of the committee, Prince Faisal highlighted the importance of prioritizing housing for families most in need, and of coordination between all concerned sectors in the region. He was briefed on the committee’s second report for 2020. This included the state of the six development housing projects in the region, which seek to complete 1,818 housing units.

According to the report, total contributions exceeded SR19 million ($5 million) to provide housing for 400 beneficiaries, and 3,535 beneficiaries received rent support estimated at SR10 million.

Prince Faisal reviewed the committee’s accomplished tasks, the most prominent of which was to find a fast solution by buying 338 prefabricated housing units, 146 of which have been handed over to the Takaful Charity Foundation. Other units have been handed over to other charities that are development housing partners.

During the meeting, Abdulrahman Al-Bahi was named secretary of the committee.