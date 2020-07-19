You are here

  • Home
  • Syrians vote for new parliament amid war, economic turmoil

Syrians vote for new parliament amid war, economic turmoil

1 / 3
A Syrian man looks at ballot boxes, ahead of handing them over to the police to deliver them to polling stations on the eve of the parliamentary elections. (AFP)
2 / 3
Syrian men carry ballot boxes onto a bus to hand them over to the police. (AFP)
3 / 3
A Syrian worker disinfects a classroom at a school which will be used as a polling station in the northern city of Aleppo. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mf38b

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Syrians vote for new parliament amid war, economic turmoil

  • President Bashar Assad’s Baath party and its allies are expected to take most of parliament’s 250 seats
  • On the eve of the polls one person was killed and another wounded in two blasts in Damascus
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

DAMASCUS: Syrians go to the polls Sunday to elect a new parliament as the Damascus government grapples with international sanctions and a crumbling economy after retaking large parts of the war-torn country.
More than 7,400 polling stations will open at 7.30am (0430 GMT) in government-held parts of Syria, including for the first time in former opposition strongholds.
President Bashar Assad’s Baath party and its allies are expected to take most of parliament’s 250 seats in the third such polls to be held since the war started nine years ago.
On the eve of the polls, one person was killed and another wounded in two blasts in Damascus, state news agency SANA said.
Several lists were allowed to run across the country but any real opposition is absent, and the ruling Baath party is expected to retain its hegemony.
Portraits of the contenders have been displayed across the capital for weeks, with the 1,658 candidates including several prominent businessmen.
The elections, twice postponed from April due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, come at a time when most Syrians are worried about the soaring cost of living.
Many candidates are running on programs pledging to tackle inflation and improve infrastructure ravaged by the conflict.
“Lawmakers are going to have to make exceptional efforts to improve services,” said Umaya, a 31-year-old woman who works in a dentist’s practice.
Millions of Syrians living abroad, after fleeing a war that has killed more than 380,000 people, are not eligible to vote.
But for the first time, voting will take place in territory retaken by the government, including in the Eastern Ghouta region outside Damascus and in the south of Idlib province in the country’s northwest.
After a string of military victories backed by key ally Russia, the government is back in control of around 70 percent of the country, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.
In the last polls in 2016, turnout stood at 57 percent.
This year’s vote comes as Damascus struggles to redress an economy battered by nine years of war, Western sanctions and the fallout of a financial crisis in neighboring Lebanon.
Food prices in Syria have shot up by more than 200 percent in the past year and now stand at 20 times their pre-war levels, the World Food Programme says.
In a country where more than 80 percent of people already live in poverty, the UN food agency has warned that Syrians are now facing an “unprecedented hunger crisis.”
The elections also come as Assad marked a second decade in power this month, and weeks after the United States imposed new sanctions on Syria including on the president’s wife.
The next presidential polls are expected in 2021, and candidates will need the written approval of at least 35 members of parliament.
Foreign Minister Walid Al-Muallem last month said Assad would remain in power “as long as the Syrian want him to stay.”

Topics: Syria Bashar Al-Assad voting

Related

World
Charity slams UK govt’s ‘alarming inaction’ over children in Syria
Special
Middle-East
Lebanon pushes for Syrian refugees to leave

Top Lebanese cleric Al-Rahi renews attack on Hezbollah

Updated 19 July 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Top Lebanese cleric Al-Rahi renews attack on Hezbollah

  • Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi earlier said the US, the EU and the Gulf states were reluctant to help Lebanon because they did not want to assist a Hezbollah-controlled administration
Updated 19 July 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab was fighting to save his job on Saturday after Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi repeated his attack on Hezbollah’s role in the government.

The row began when Al-Rahi said the US, the EU and the Gulf states were reluctant to help Lebanon out of its economic crisis because they did not want to assist an administration controlled by the Iran-backed group.

After meeting the prime minister on Saturday, the patriarch said: “Our country is a democratic country and everyone expresses their opinion, but we cannot live in a country where some people pull horses backward and some pull them forward.

“We said nothing new when we demanded Lebanon’s neutrality from regional conflicts. Lebanon was open to all countries, East and West, except Israel, which occupied our land. Our identity is positive and constructive neutrality.”

Diab described references to Hezbollah control of the government as being “like a broken record,” and said he would not resign.

Resignation would be “a crime against Lebanon and the Lebanese because an alternative government will not be easy to form and we will spend months, maybe even two years, as a caretaker government,” he said. However, he added: “The parliament is its own master and can put the government through a vote of confidence.”

The Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari, writing on social media on Saturday, recalled the position of Bechara Al-Khoury, Lebanon’s first post-independence president, in his memoirs: 

“We have refuted any accusation of isolation, and we have turned toward the Arabs, with whom we share the bonds of a common language, as well as the customs and morals of the East, and the Lebanese became one person, Lebanese nationalist, Arab independent.” 

Al-Rahi’s spokesman Abdo Abu Kasam said: “The Patriarch’s initiative helps to neutralize Lebanon from political tensions in the region and the world. This will help to save Lebanon from the economic and financial downfall it is experiencing today.”

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Maronite

Related

Middle-East
Dialogue needed over issue of Lebanon’s ‘neutrality’ in region: PM Diab
Middle-East
Bahaa Hariri backs Maronite patriarch’s call to reclaim Lebanon’s sovereignty

Latest updates

Syrians vote for new parliament amid war, economic turmoil
Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 600,000, total cases now more than 14 million
Top Lebanese cleric Al-Rahi renews attack on Hezbollah
Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away
Madinah governor stresses focus on housing projects

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.