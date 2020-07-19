You are here

Hajj 2020 pilgrims start 7 day quarantine

Pilgrims selected to perform the Hajj this year started a seven day quarantine on Sunday, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said. (File/AFP)
Arab News

  • The measure is part of a series of safeguards taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims
  • Pilgrims will be required to undergo a second quarantine period after they have performed Hajj
Arab News

RIYADH: Pilgrims selected to perform the Hajj this year started a seven day quarantine on Sunday, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.
The measure is part of a series of safeguards taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims during Hajj, which takes place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
People from 160 different nationalities currently residing in the Kingdom have been selected to perform the Hajj this year.
The total number of pilgrims participating has been dramatically reduced to ensure social distancing measures are adhered.
Pilgrims will be required to undergo a second quarantine period after they have performed Hajj.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Arab News

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 197,735
  • A total of 2,486 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 39 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,504 new confirmed cases of the disease on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 178 were recorded in Riyadh, 177 in Jeddah, 163 in Hufof and 144 in Makkah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 197,735 after 3,517 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,486 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

