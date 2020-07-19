Hajj 2020 pilgrims start 7 day quarantine

RIYADH: Pilgrims selected to perform the Hajj this year started a seven day quarantine on Sunday, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

The measure is part of a series of safeguards taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims during Hajj, which takes place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

People from 160 different nationalities currently residing in the Kingdom have been selected to perform the Hajj this year.

The total number of pilgrims participating has been dramatically reduced to ensure social distancing measures are adhered.

Pilgrims will be required to undergo a second quarantine period after they have performed Hajj.