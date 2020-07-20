Americans see travel horizons narrowing

You are here

The overwhelming majority of countries now bar American citizens amid a sharp US resurgence of COVID-19. (AFP)
AFP

  • Some states are even imposing quarantines on visitors
AFP

WASHINGTON: After months of working from home, stir-crazy Americans have finally reached the long, hot days of summer only to watch their vacation horizons dim, with travel options shrinking as the country’s coronavirus cases soar.

“All I’ve been doing this year is canceling trips,” 61-year-old Keith Gibbons said with a sigh, a new reality that the government contractor called “very frustrating.”

Trips abroad are mostly out: The overwhelming majority of countries now bar American citizens amid a sharp US resurgence of COVID-19. The country’s caseload has climb to over 3.7 million — more than one-fourth the world’s total — and deaths have reached over 140,000.

Some states are even imposing quarantines on visitors. Hawaii, for example, has ordered those arriving in the Pacific archipelago to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Its governor, David Ige, announced Thursday that beginning Sept. 1, visitors will also have to submit to a coronavirus test within 72 hours of departing for the state and present proof of a negative result upon arrival in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, New York has extended its list of US states — totaling 22 now — whose citizens will be required to self-quarantine after arriving in the northeastern state.

And in the city of Chicago visitors from 17 states must self-isolate for two weeks — or face fines of up to $500 a day.

Complicating many Americans’ travel plans, the summer destinations of Florida and California are among the hardest-hit by COVID-19, even if the popular Disney World park in Orlando, Florida has partially reopened and a Disney-linked shopping district in California reopened earlier this month.

As for ocean cruises, a highly popular travel option in normal years, they remain banned by a federal “No Sail Order” through September.

At this point, Gibbons said, “It doesn’t seem wise to go anywhere, either because of the local health situation or because the hotels and other establishments are taking steps to deal with COVID in a manner that makes the trip less interesting.”

So if “you want to go to a nice hotel for the weekend but the restaurants are closed, the pool is closed, services are limited, it doesn’t sound like a lot of fun.”

Saher Rizvi, a 40-year-old neurologist in Washington, was supposed to leave in early July for a 10-day vacation to Monaco with her husband and two sons, aged five and seven. The trip had to be canceled.

Today, she draws a sharp red line: Her family will not travel by plane or by train.

“I don’t think it is safe,” said Rizvi, who as a physician has followed the evolution of the pandemic closely.

While some people may have to travel by plane or train for important professional purposes or for family emergencies, “for pleasure, it just seems like the risk/benefit doesn’t seem worthwhile,” Rizvi said.

$800 million deal to boost Saudi home ownership

Frank Kane

$800 million deal to boost Saudi home ownership

  • Moves to increase homeownership in the past have faced challenges because of the comparatively low level of mortgage provision in Saudi Arabia
Frank Kane

DUBAI: A multimillion-dollar mortgage financing deal signed on Sunday is expected to fuel the drive toward increased Saudi homeownership, a core pillar of the Vision 2030 strategy.

The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. (SRC), an arm of the Public Investment Fund, will acquire mortgages worth SR3 billion ($800 million) from the Public Pension Agency (PPA), one of the main providers of pensions to government and military personnel.

“This agreement will help the liquidity in the market and help us provide more mortgages to people to buy homes,” PPA Gov. Mohammed Al-Nahhas said.

Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom targeted an increase in homeownership to 60 percent by the end of this year, but it is believed to have surpassed that target. The aim is 70 percent by the end of the decade.

Moves to increase homeownership in the past have faced challenges because of the comparatively low level of mortgage provision in Saudi Arabia, compared with other big economies, and the fact that home purchases have relied to a greater extent than elsewhere on cash deals.

SRC Chief Executive Fabrice Susini said the scale of the agreement with PPA illustrated “our commitment to exploring different avenues to help the citizens of Saudi Arabia climb the housing ladder.”

He added: “The deal provides liquidity to the real estate financing market, which in turn is expected to bring lower prices and increase the number of mortgage originations.”

 

 

