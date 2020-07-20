Saudi king in hospital for medical tests

DUBAI: The visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi to Saudi Arabia has been postponed after the hospitalization of King Salman, the Saudi foreign minister said on Monday.
“In recognition of the importance of the visit and a desire to make it succeed, our wise leadership in coordination with our brothers in Iraq has decided to postpone the visit,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud wrote on Twitter.
Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman also confirmed the foreign minister’s announcement, posting on Twitter that the Iraqi leader’s visit was held off until the King Salman has left the hospital.