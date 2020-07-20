You are here

Saudi king in hospital for medical tests

King Salman. (SPA photo)
Updated 20 July 2020
Arab News

Saudi king in hospital for medical tests

Updated 20 July 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman has been admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh for medical test, the royal court said in statement early on Monday.

The king was admitted for inflammation of the gallbladder, said the announcement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Topics: King Salman King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center (KFSH&RC)

Iraqi PM Kadhemi postpones Saudi visit after King Salman hospitalized

Updated 20 July 2020
Reuters

Iraqi PM Kadhemi postpones Saudi visit after King Salman hospitalized

  • ‘Our wise leadership in coordination with our brothers in Iraq has decided to postpone the visit’
Updated 20 July 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: The visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi to Saudi Arabia has been postponed after the hospitalization of King Salman, the Saudi foreign minister said on Monday.


“In recognition of the importance of the visit and a desire to make it succeed, our wise leadership in coordination with our brothers in Iraq has decided to postpone the visit,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud wrote on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman also confirmed the foreign minister’s announcement, posting on Twitter that the Iraqi leader’s visit was held off until the King Salman has left the hospital.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhemi

