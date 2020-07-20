Saudi king in hospital for medical tests

Iraqi PM Kadhemi postpones Saudi visit after King Salman hospitalized

DUBAI: The visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi to Saudi Arabia has been postponed after the hospitalization of King Salman, the Saudi foreign minister said on Monday.

تقدر المملكة اختيار رئيس الوزراء العراقي زيارتها كأول دولة بعد توليه منصبه، واحتفاءاً بهذه الزيارة البالغة الأهمية ورغبة في توفير كل سبل النجاح لها، آثرت قيادتنا الرشيدة، بالتنسيق مع أشقائنا في العراق، تأجيل الزيارة إلى ما بعد خروج مولاي خادم الحرمين الشريفين من المستشفى — فيصل بن فرحان (@FaisalbinFarhan) July 20, 2020



“In recognition of the importance of the visit and a desire to make it succeed, our wise leadership in coordination with our brothers in Iraq has decided to postpone the visit,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud wrote on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman also confirmed the foreign minister’s announcement, posting on Twitter that the Iraqi leader’s visit was held off until the King Salman has left the hospital.