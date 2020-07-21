Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to resume passenger flights to Shanghai

You are here

The airline said its service will operate with an initial weekly flight using a Boeing 777-300ER. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 July 2020
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s airline Etihad said it will operate passenger flights from the emirate to Shanghai starting July 27, state news agency WAM reported.
"The service will operate with an initial weekly flight using a Boeing 777-300ER, featuring Business and Economy cabins," a statement from the airline said.
"Our priority now is to build the network back up on markets that have opened up and to provide a secure and hygienic flying environment across the entire guest journey,” Etihad Aviation Group Chief Commercial Officer Robin Kamark said.
Passengers traveling to China must have a negative coronavirus test result 72 hours before their departure from the emirate.
The UAE, meanwhile, detected 271 new coronavirus cases after carrying out 27,000 additional tests.
The country’s total number of confirmed cases is 57,193, the ministry said.
One person also died from COVID-19, raising the country’s death toll to 340, it added.
The total number of people who recovered from the illness is 49,621 after 352 patients were declared free of the virus.

Topics: Coronavirus

