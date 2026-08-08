You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon says Israeli troops built earth barrier in Lebanese army-held village
Battlefield Lebanon
Battlefield Lebanon

Lebanon says Israeli troops built earth barrier in Lebanese army-held village

Lebanon says Israeli troops built earth barrier in Lebanese army-held village
1 / 2
Mound of dirt put into place by the Israeli military blocks the eastern entrance of the southern Lebanese village of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, one of the first "pilot zones" put into place following talks last month in which Israel's military withdrew from the outskirts of the village. (AFP)
Lebanon says Israeli troops built earth barrier in Lebanese army-held village
2 / 2
Lebanese army tank blocks the road near the mounds of dirt put into place by the Israeli military at the eastern entrance of the southern Lebanese village of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah on August 8, 2026. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ndp2f

Updated 08 August 2026 15:27
AFP
Follow

Lebanon says Israeli troops built earth barrier in Lebanese army-held village

Lebanon says Israeli troops built earth barrier in Lebanese army-held village
  • Zawtar Al-Gharbiya was one of two designated “pilot zones” where the Lebanese army was to take over
  • Around 50 families have since returned to the village
Updated 08 August 2026 15:27
AFP
Follow

BEIRUT: Israeli troops infiltrated a Lebanese village placed under the control of Lebanon’s army as part of a June agreement and built an earthen barrier overnight Friday, Lebanese state media and the local mayor said.
“An Israeli occupation army force advanced into the village of Zawtar Al-Gharbiya shortly after midnight... and erected a new earthen barrier near the town square,” Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported on Saturday.
An AFP correspondent saw the barrier, built at the village’s eastern entrance. The local authorities said it was unclear if any Israeli forces remained in the area.
Zawtar Al-Gharbiya was one of two designated “pilot zones” where the Lebanese army was to take over as part of a US-sponsored framework agreement signed with Israel in the wake of the latter’s invasion and occupation of southern Lebanon.
The Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the wider Middle East war by launching rockets at Israel, which responded with a widespread bombing campaign and a ground invasion.
Israeli forces have killed more than 4,300 people, according to Lebanon’s health ministry, and displaced hundreds of thousands more.
Under the June agreement, Lebanon is meant to disarm Hezbollah while Israel is supposed to gradually withdraw its forces.
Beirut’s army deployed to Zawtar Al-Gharbiya on July 21, while around 50 families have since returned to the village, mayor Abed Ezzeddine told AFP.
Israeli troops had been present on the outskirts of the village before the deployment.
Ezzeddine said they were surprised to see the barrier in the morning, located around 100 meters from the town square.
Confirming the incident, a Lebanese military source told AFP it was a violation of the framework agreement.
Lebanon and Israel had just completed their seventh round of direct negotiations in Rome on Thursday, with a Lebanese source telling AFP the Israelis refused to discuss withdrawing from more areas before making sure Beirut’s military had full control over the pilot zones.
Hezbollah, which rejects the deal, refuses to surrender its weapons, and Israel still carries out intermittent strikes on southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire in place since June.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon

Related

Lebanon, Israel agree shortlist of countries that could send troops to verify Hezbollah disarmament
Middle East

Lebanon, Israel agree shortlist of countries that could send troops to verify Hezbollah disarmament

UN peacekeepers record worst Israeli escalation in Lebanon since June ceasefire deal
Middle East

UN peacekeepers record worst Israeli escalation in Lebanon since June ceasefire deal

Latest updates

Jeddah Olympiad inspires Saudi students to shape Kingdom’s nuclear future

Jeddah Olympiad inspires Saudi students to shape Kingdom’s nuclear future

Daesh-linked group kills at least 13 in Congo village

Daesh-linked group kills at least 13 in Congo village

Hamas says still ready to go ahead with Gaza plan

Hamas says still ready to go ahead with Gaza plan

Philippines, GCC to open more clinics for Gulf-bound workers

Philippines, GCC to open more clinics for Gulf-bound workers

King Salman’s Umrah guests explore Islamic heritage at Madinah museum

King Salman’s Umrah guests explore Islamic heritage at Madinah museum

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.