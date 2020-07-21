Daughter of beheaded aid worker says Shamima Begum a ‘ticking time bomb’

You are here

Shamima Begum, now 20, was stripped of her British citizenship in 2019 on national security grounds after traveling to Syria when she was 15. (Screenshot: BBC)
Updated 21 July 2020
  • David Haines was killed in Syria in 2014, and his execution was used widely in Daesh propaganda
  • Haines’ daughter fears for public safety should Daesh bride return to UK
LONDON: The daughter of a British aid worker murdered by Daesh in Syria has warned that Shamima Begum is a “ticking time bomb” and that allowing her to return to the UK risks public safety.

Bethany Haines, 23, is the daughter of David Haines, who was working at a refugee camp near the Turkish border in Syria when he was abducted in 2013.

He was held by a group of British Daesh members dubbed “The Beatles” for their English accents, before being beheaded on camera in 2014. Footage of Haines’ execution featured prominently in Daesh propaganda.

His daughter has warned of the security risks of allowing former Daesh bride Shamima Begum, who travelled to Syria when she was 15, to return to the country.

She said: “From what I gather, Begum still has a strong hatred of the UK. She’s a ticking time bomb.

“This decision is against public safety and they don’t consider the impact of their decisions.”

Begum, now 20, was stripped of her British citizenship in 2019 on national security grounds. A British court recently ruled that she should be allowed to return to the UK to appeal the decision to remove her citizenship.

The British government has vowed to fight to keep Begum from returning to the country. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has instructed civil servants to come up with proposals to restrict government financial assistance for legal counsel to terrorists who bring challenges in the civil courts, such as under immigration or citizenship law.

A Ministry of Justice source said: “Why should someone who is considered a national security risk have their legal bills picked up by the taxpayer?”

Philippine prisoner deaths spark call for probe

Updated 22 July 2020
Ellie Aben

Philippine prisoner deaths spark call for probe

  • Officials push for inquiry into ‘suspicious’ deaths, including leading drug figures
Updated 22 July 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The hasty cremation of inmates in a Philippines prison has led to calls for greater transparency from prison authorities and lawmakers in the country.

The prisoners reportedly died of coronavirus-related illness, but Senate President Vicente Sotto III called for an inquiry into the deaths, claiming “there are too many unanswered questions.”

In a tweet on Tuesday, Sotto said: “If the inmates died of COVID-19 or were killed for some reason, that will be no issue to some. But what if they are missing? Shall we turn a blind eye?”

Among the victims at the New Bilibid Prison were major figures in the drug world.

On Tuesday, the Philippines Department of Justice asked the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the matter.

“Why are there no autopsies? Were relatives informed? Why was the justice department not told?” Sotto asked.

In a Senate resolution, Sotto said: “Due to unclear, inaccurate and unverified reports, speculations are now being made as to whether these inmates actually died from coronavirus.”

On Saturday, it was rumored that Jaybee Sebastian, a convicted kidnapper who had linked Sen. Leila De Lima to the illicit drug trade at the prison when De Lima was justice secretary, had allegedly died from coronavirus.

De Lima, a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, has been detained at the Philippine National Police custodial center in Camp Crame for three years.

Besides Sebastian, other alleged COVID-19 deaths included nine Filipino and Chinese drug figures.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Corrections, which is in charge of the prison, confirmed the inmates died from COVID-19, but refused to reveal their identities, citing data laws.

On Monday, Justice Secretary Medardo Guevarra summoned Gen. Gerald Bantag, the corrections bureau director, for a briefing on the issue, after which the Justice Department confirmed the death of Sebastian and several other inmates.

Bantag told Guevarra that 21 inmates had died from COVID-19 since March.

He also informed Guevarra that the cremation of bodies has been carried out within 12 hours to prevent the spread of infection.

Bantag welcomed the investigation by the bureau.

Meanwhile, Sen. Richard Gordon called for a probe into the deaths, saying he “cannot accept the word of the corrections bureau.”

He added: “Not only Jaybee Sebastian but all the Chinese dealers, I have to know that they really died. I don’t believe just on the say-so of the prisons bureau.”

The bureau “has not earned public trust,” Gordon said.

De Lima questioned the bureau’s refusal to disclose the names of the 10 high-profile inmates, adding: “If they are truly dead, then they must have death certificates, a public document that is accessible to the public.”

Topics: Philippines COVID-19

