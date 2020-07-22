You are here

  Lebanon contracts Alvarez & Marsal to do forensic audit

Lebanon contracts Alvarez & Marsal to do forensic audit

Lebanon’s economic crisis has prompted regular nationwide protests against the political elite since October. (AFP)
Updated 22 July 2020
AP

Lebanon contracts Alvarez & Marsal to do forensic audit

  • Some politicians are said to be afraid that this audit would reveal which parties have benefited from corruption
Updated 22 July 2020
AP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s government agreed on Tuesday to hire a New York-based company to conduct a forensic audit of the country’s central bank accounts to determine how massive amounts of money were spent in a country plagued by corruption.

President Michel Aoun’s office said the government chose Alvarez & Marsal for the forensic audit. Two other companies, KPMG and Oliver Wyman, will be contracted to do traditional accounting audits of central bank accounts.

Lebanon’s economic crisis, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement, deepened after nationwide protests against the political elite erupted in October. Banks have imposed informal capital controls, limiting the withdrawal of dollars, and the cash-strapped government defaulted on its sovereign debt in March for the first time. The coronavirus lockdown that lasted three months threw tens of thousands of people into poverty and unemployment.

The move to name Alvarez & Marsal came after weeks of delays after other companies were not accepted because of alleged links to Israel, with whom Lebanon is at war.

The government had asked Lebanon’s General Security Directorate to look into several companies, and Alvarez & Marsal was among those cleared.

The government had been calling for a forensic audit into the central bank’s accounts since March following the country’s first default on paying back its massive debt.

“This is a cornerstone on which reform can be built on,” Prime Minister Hassan Diab was quoted as saying during a Cabinet meeting. “This will be a historic decision for Lebanon and will mark a radical change to reveal overspending and theft.”

The announcement came as talks between the government and the International Monetary Fund have failed to make progress since they started in mid-May. Two leading members of the Lebanese government team in talks with the IMF resigned in recent weeks over politicians’ attempts to downplay losses at the central bank.

Aoun has been a strong supporter of a forensic audit but Lebanese media have reported that other politicians were opposed to such a move that could reveal parties that have been benefiting from corruption.

The IMF said in April that Lebanon’s economy is expected to shrink 12 percent in 2020.

On Monday, a Lebanese judge ordered that some of the assets of central bank Gov. Riad Salameh be frozen. The decision, which is symbolic, came after a lawsuit filed by lawyers belonging to an activist group known as “the people want to fix the regime.”

The lawyers accused Salameh, who has held the post since 1993, of negligence and inciting people to withdraw their money from bank accounts and selling state bonds.

Since October, Lebanon’s currency has lost more than 80 percent of its value, leading many to blame Salameh for the crash. Protests outside the central bank are not uncommon in Beirut’s commercial district of Hamra.

Saudi economy to grow at faster rate next year

Updated 22 July 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

Saudi economy to grow at faster rate next year

  • Moody’s expects growth to be at double the 2015-2019 rate
Updated 22 July 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s low debt and robust balance sheet are among its key credit strengths according to a report from Moody’s, the credit ratings agency.

A large stock of proved hydrocarbon reserves with low extraction costs and prudent financial system regulation also support the sovereign credit profile, it said.

But significant challenges remain for the country that has been hit by the double blow of the pandemic at a time of weak oil prices.

“The Saudi government has made some initial progress in its ambitious and comprehensive reform plans to diversify fiscal revenue streams and the economy away from hydrocarbons,” said Alexander Perjessy, a Moody’s vice president. “However, their full implementation will be challenging and their positive impact will only be felt over the longer term.” 

Still, the economy is expected to grow at an average rate of around 3 percent during 2021-24, which is nearly double the average during 2015-19 (1.6 percent) but lower than the 4.1 percent growth rate recorded during 2005-14. 

Moody’s expects real GDP to decline by 4.5 percent in 2020 and higher fiscal deficits in the coming years that will increase government debt above 35 percent of GDP from 22.8 percent at the end of 2019.

The swift introduction of stimulus measures have helped the Saudi financial sector respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Oxford Business Group (OBG) and Riyad Bank said in a separate report published on Tuesday.

Long-term investments in health infrastructure in the Kingdom, combined with favorable demographics and firm economic foundations, have also positioned Saudi Arabia well to tackle the challenges presented by the pandemic according to the report.

“Low public debt, a strong credit rating and high foreign exchange reserves provided the Kingdom with a cushion against external shocks, including the decline in global demand for oil and other commodities,” said OBG CEO Andrew Jeffreys. 

“While the authorities have had to accommodate these temporary internal shortfalls in revenue, the country’s outlook for recovery is bright, supported by the competitive cost of oil production and an abundance of reserves.”

Riyad Bank’s CEO Tareq Alsadhan, said that banks in the Kingdom had faced the pandemic from an advantageous position, pushed by consecutive years of solid performances.

“Looking ahead, industry is expected to play its part by adopting a prudent approach that balances risk with the need to support the economy,” he said.

Sandeep Srivastava, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), said that the Saudi economy in 2020 is expected to contract less than other major G20 economies.

While a full economic recovery is still faltering in many countries a recent survey PwC survey found that 72 percent of chief financial officers in the Middle East expect it will take three months or more for businesses to return to “business as usual.” 

“As organizations have increasingly realized the effects of COVID-19, we have seen a consistent lengthening in expected recovery timelines,” he said.

“While the contraction (this year) is likely short term in nature, it is important to recognize there has been a significant impact on the economy, businesses, and people.”

