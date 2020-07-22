You are here

Forex scam alert after Saudis lose $10bn in five years

The scammers offer credit facilities of up to 700 percent, but instead they liquidate the funds and often abscond with the cash. (Shutterstock))
Updated 22 July 2020
Rashid Hassan

  • Authorities have warned the business community against dealing with suspicious websites
RIYADH: Saudis were warned on Tuesday against falling for apparently lucrative financial opportunities after investors lost more than SR38 billion ($10.13 billion) in five years to unauthorized foreign exchange dealers.
The scammers offer credit facilities of up to 700 percent, but instead they liquidate the funds and often abscond with the cash.
The Ministry of Commerce, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) have warned the business community against dealing with suspicious websites that seek investment and trading in securities.
“This issue has been going on for a long time in different forms,” Dr. Majed Al-Hedayan, a senior legal and corporate affairs expert in Riyadh, told Arab News. “It has become a social crime.
“This is a very easy way for such fraudulent companies to gain illegal money. One of my friends, who is a lawyer, received a call on Monday from a forex trading company, and was convinced by their promise of 30 percent profits. “He paid them SR10,000, only to realize later that it was a fraud. Now he is lodging a complaint to get his money back.”
Government bodies could help to stop fraudulent forex activities by raising awareness about the problem and highlighting the number of scams being investigated or punished so that unauthorized companies learned a lesson and refrained from fraudulent activities, he said.
This type of crime affected more than two parties, he said. It should be considered a social crime, meaning public prosecution could play an important preventive role.
The ministry, the CMA and SAMA have launched an awareness campaign to warn potential victims against investing in securities and currency trade, including foreign exchange, with unlicensed companies.
The campaign includes a warning of legal action against websites or individuals promoting this kind of illegal activity.
 

Makkah Grand Mosque to remain closed during Eid Al-Adha to stop virus spread

Updated 22 July 2020
Ruba Obaid & Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • Pilgrims’ safety top priority in Hajj planning: Security forces commander
JEDDAH/MAKKAH: The safety of pilgrims had been the top priority in preparing for this year’s Hajj, Saudi security officials said on Tuesday.

Announcing the completion of the first stage of planning for the annual religious gathering, the commander of the forces responsible for security at the Grand Mosque in Makkah stressed that protecting worshippers was paramount.

“We have mainly focused on the health aspect this year for its extreme importance in the current unique situation (the coronavirus disease pandemic). The remaining stages will be implemented in the coming days,” said Maj. Gen. Muhammad Al-Ahmadi.

He pointed out that new arrangements had been put in place to control pilgrims’ entry and exit to the Grand Mosque to ensure social distancing and effective precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Defined pathways for the performance of walking rituals around the Kaaba and between the hills of Safa and Marwah had been established, and entrance to the Grand Mosque area would only be allowed to those with official permission.

Due to the virus outbreak, the Grand Mosque will be closed to worshippers for Arafa day and Eid Al-Adha. “The decision to suspend prayers in the Grand Mosque including its outdoor arenas will continue. We invite people of Makkah to break their fast on the day of Arafat in their homes,” added Al-Ahmadi.

The command and control center in Makkah located in Mina and Muzdalifah will be fully operational. Entrances to Makkah city would be controlled by different security forces for 24 hours to prevent people without a permit gaining access.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said that more than 80 years of experience in crowd and crisis management had been behind the Kingdom’s move to restrict the number of worshippers performing this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

During a virtual meeting to review the Saudi operational plan for the Hajj season, president of the general presidency, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, said that the Arafat sermon will be translated into 10 languages, including Chinese and Russian, in addition to an English interpretation on the Holy Qur’an channel and French on the Prophet’s Sunnah channel.

He added that the operational plan adopted for Hajj had focused on the enforcement of precautionary and preventive measures to safeguard the health of pilgrims.

Special arrangements have also been made for the delivery of the Kaaba’s Kiswa (cover) on Wednesday by Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, in line with measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, Al-Sudais said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh Benten visited the pilgrims’ reception headquarters at the Four Points hotel in Makkah, where he was briefed on preparations to receive and accommodate them from the fourth to the eighth day of the month of Dhu Al-Hijjah.

He then toured the pilgrims’ camp in Arafat and reviewed procedures for their movement to the Mount of Mercy (Jabal Al-Rahmah). Benten also checked services for pilgrims at Muzdalifah, including preparations for the provision of meals in three 40-foot vehicles.

In addition, the minister went to Mina and viewed one of the towers designated for  housing pilgrims, where he inspected facilities and room services.

At the end of the visit, he watched a presentation on the special procedures put in place to transfer pilgrims from their residences to the Jamarat Bridge outside of Makkah.

