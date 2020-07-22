You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight

Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight

Zoraiz Riaz Syed, who runs the Facebook group "Corona Recovered Warriors" consisting of former COVID-19 coronavirus patients, uses his laptop at his home in Lahore. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rgphw

Updated 22 July 2020
AFP

Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight

  • Convalescent plasma treatment is growing in popularity across Pakistan
  • Pakistan has declared about 260,000 cases of coronavirus and some 5,500 deaths
Updated 22 July 2020
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis with COVID-19 are risking their lives and navigating a shady black market to get blood plasma transfusions, despite scant medical proof about the remedy’s effectiveness.
Convalescent plasma treatment, where the antibody-rich part of the blood from a recovered patient is transfused to a coronavirus sufferer, is growing in popularity across Pakistan amid widely circulating claims of success on social media.
Like some other nations, Pakistan is conducting medical trials on the treatment, which has shown promising signs but is far from proven.
But with lengthy wait times and uncertain access, people are turning to the black market and private clinics, where there are no guarantees about the safety or origin of the blood product.
“It’s all born out of desperation because everyone wants to believe there is an answer to this (coronavirus) question,” Fareeha Irfan, a public health specialist, told AFP.
“It is easy to exploit the people who are not very well versed in what’s going on in the scientific world. It is very easy to coerce them.”
Pakistan has declared about 260,000 cases of coronavirus and some 5,500 deaths. With low testing rates, the true figure is thought to be considerably higher.
The Pakistan Society of Haematology said plasma hype had led the public — and even some health professionals — to believe the therapy was standard treatment for the virus.
“Use of convalescent plasma can sometimes lead to life-threatening transfusion reactions and transmissions of infections,” the society said.
Nawaz Murad, a lecturer from Lahore, said doctors advised him to organize plasma therapy as a last-ditch attempt to save his father, rapidly deteriorating from COVID-19.
Frantic, he turned to Facebook, where he found a donor within hours.
To complete the treatment quickly, the family did not get the blood screened, leaving open the risk of infections such as hepatitis or HIV.
“Of course it was worth the risk, there was no other option but to get the transfusion done as soon as possible,” Murad told AFP.
“It was not a normal situation, my family were under immense stress.”
The donor provided his plasma for free, but Murad paid the equivalent of about $100 to a doctor to provide the transfusion at home. Some private clinics are reportedly charging up to $300 in the impoverished country.
Legal expert Osama Malik said provincial and federal authorities are “looking the other way” as non-approved centers administer plasma therapy at high prices.
“The seven (official) centers are not enough to deal with the high number of desperate patients,” he told AFP.
Murad’s father has now recovered, and relatives believe the plasma treatment saved him.
While plasma therapy is so far unproven in fighting coronavirus, small studies have found it successful against other infectious diseases including Ebola and SARS.
Zoraiz Riaz Syed, who runs the “Corona Recovered Warriors” group of former patients on Facebook, said it had helped connect more than 750 people to blood donors.
His group is “providing a central platform for the whole of Pakistan,” he said, adding that people trusted members of the community more than the country’s creaking health care system.
A senior health official overseeing the government’s clinical plasma trials said it was “near to impossible” for the government to stop unregulated transfusions.
Authorities are troubled by black-market sales, he told AFP, where dealers promise the quick delivery of a bag of blood to critical patients for prices hitting $900.
The coronavirus Facebook group has booted several members out for trying to sell their plasma, illegal in Pakistan in line with World Health Organization guidelines.
Pakistan’s health ministry did not respond to requests for comment, but the government has set up a hotline for anyone forced into paying for plasma to file a complaint.
Freelance writer Amal Chaudhry said the plasma treatment her father underwent with the help of a donor she found on Facebook had so far proven successful.
“It all happened out of desperation,” she said.
Now recovered, her father has posted online that he is ready to donate his plasma to other virus victims.

Topics: Coronavirus Pakistan plasma

Related

Saudi Arabia
Over 100 COVID-19 patients treated with blood plasma in Saudi Arabia

Afghan girl who killed Taliban gunmen ‘ready to fight again’

Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
AFP

Afghan girl who killed Taliban gunmen ‘ready to fight again’

  • Qamar Gul, 15, killed the militants when they stormed her home last week
  • “I no longer fear them and I’m ready to fight them again,” she said
Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
AFP

GHAZNI: An Afghan girl who shot dead two Taliban fighters after they gunned down her parents said Wednesday she was ready to confront any other insurgents who might try to attack her.
Qamar Gul, 15, killed the militants when they stormed her home last week in a village in the Taywara district of the central province of Ghor.
“I no longer fear them and I’m ready to fight them again,” Gul told AFP by telephone from a relative’s home.
It was about midnight when the Taliban arrived, Gul said, recounting the events of that night.
She was asleep in her room with her 12-year-old brother when she heard the sound of men pushing at the door of their home.
“My mother ran to stop them but by then they had already broken the door,” Gul said.
“They took my father and mother outside and shot them several times. I was terrified.”
But moments later, “anger took over,” she said.
“I picked up the gun we had at home, went to the door and shot them.”
Gul said her brother helped when one of the insurgents, who appeared to be the group’s leader, tried to return fire.
“My brother took the gun from me and hit (shot) him. The fighter ran away injured, only to return later,” Gul said.
By then, several villagers and pro-government militiamen had arrived at the house. The Taliban eventually fled following a lengthy firefight.
Officials said the Taliban had come to kill Gul’s father, who was the village chief, because he supported the government.
The insurgents regularly kill villagers they suspect of being informers for the government or security forces.
Taywara district, where Gul’s village is located, is a remote area with sporadic communication and the scene of near-daily clashes between government forces and the Taliban.
Gul said her father had taught her how to shoot an AK-47 assault rifle.
“I am proud I killed my parents’ murderers,” she said.
“I killed them because they killed my parents, and also because I knew they would come for me and my little brother.”
Gul regrets she was unable to say goodbye to her mother and father.
“After I killed the two Taliban, I went to talk to my parents, but they were not breathing,” she said.
“I feel sad, I could not talk to them one last time.”
Afghans have flooded social media to praise Gul, and a photo of her wearing a headscarf and holding an AK-47 has been shared widely.
Hundreds of people have called on the government to protect Gul and her family.
“I demand that the president help transfer her to a safe place as her and her family’s security is at risk,” prominent women’s rights activist and former lawmaker Fawzia Koofi wrote on Facebook.
President Ashraf Ghani also praised Gul for “defending her family against a ruthless enemy,” his spokesman Sediq Sediqqi told AFP.
A Taliban spokesman has confirmed an operation took place in the area of the attack, but denied any of the group’s fighters had been killed by a woman.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

World
Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters after parents murdered

Latest updates

Vienna’s Saudi co-sponsored Banksy exhibition pumps life back into international culture scene
Egypt extends operating hours of cafes, restaurants until midnight allowing them to operate at 50% capacity from July 26, statement.
Afghan girl who killed Taliban gunmen ‘ready to fight again’
Marbella feels economic pinch due to slump in Arab tourists, investors
Egypt's tourist hotspots record zero COVID-19 cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.