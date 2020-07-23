DiplomaticQuarter: Australian envoy, Saudi aid agency chief discuss relief, humanitarian affairs

Australian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ridwaan Jadwat and General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, held a virtual meeting to discuss relief initiatives and efforts to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
During their talks, on Tuesday, they reviewed aspects of bilateral cooperation and issues of common interest in relation to relief and humanitarian affairs, as well as the ongoing virus outbreak. The envoy also praised KSRelief for its aid work in countries around the world.
Last week, Jadwat met with Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley and discussed ways of boosting cooperation between the two countries in the related fields.
In a tweet after the meeting, the ambassador said: “It was a pleasure to meet with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture — and discuss commercial opportunities and agriculture cooperation, including in the G20.”
Saudi Arabia holds this year’s G20 presidency, the premier forum for international economic cooperation, and has been hosting various G20 meetings leading up to the G20 Summit in November.
The relationship between the two nations has been complemented by Australia’s engagement with the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which are headquartered in Riyadh and Jeddah, respectively.
