Saudi products ready for quality status recognition

Updated 23 July 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) has drawn up a list of products that could be registered as a geographical indication (GI).
Produced in coordination with national authorities, the list includes agricultural, food, handicraft, and other industrial products appropriate for the use of a GI, which gives quality status recognition.
A GI is a name or sign used on products which corresponds to a specific geographical location or origin, such as a town or region, and acts as a certification that the product possesses certain qualities, is made to traditional methods, or has a good reputation due to where it is from.
The SAIP plays an important role in building respect for intellectual property (IP) and its creation and utilization in the Kingdom. The authority also aims to raise awareness, organize, support, sponsor, and protect Saudi IP in all fields and in line with global standards.
According to the authority, having a GI can greatly enhance the competitiveness and marketing value of products, and it has invited interested parties to comment on the “draft law for the protection of geographical indications.” Submissions can be sent via email to [email protected].

