You are here

  • Home
  • Israel reinforces Lebanon border after Hezbollah threats

Israel reinforces Lebanon border after Hezbollah threats

The Israeli military said Thursday it was reinforcing the country’s northern border with infantry troops “in accordance with the situational assessment.” (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vzmdq

Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Israel reinforces Lebanon border after Hezbollah threats

  • Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group threatened to retaliate for a strike earlier this week
  • Israel did not comment on this week’s strike and generally refrains from discussing its activities in neighboring Syria
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Thursday it was reinforcing the country’s northern border with infantry troops “in accordance with the situational assessment.”
The announcement comes after Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group threatened to retaliate for a strike earlier this week that killed one of its fighters near Damascus International Airport. The airstrike, which also killed four other foreign fighters, was widely attributed to Israel.
Iran-backed Hezbollah has vowed in the past to retaliate for any fighter that Israel kills in Syria. The group fired a barrage of anti-tank missiles into Israel on Sept. 1 last year after two of its fighters were killed in an Israeli airstrike near Damascus days earlier.
That prompted a reprisal of heavy Israeli artillery fire in a rare burst of fighting between the bitter enemies. Hezbollah and Israel fought a 34-day war in 2006 that ended in a draw.
Israel did not comment on this week’s strike and generally refrains from discussing its activities in neighboring Syria. But it is believed to have carried out hundreds of strikes against pro-Iranian forces during the nearly decade-long civil war.
Tehran has sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters in the past years to fight alongside Syrian government forces.
Israel views Iran as a regional menace and has vowed to prevent any permanent Iranian military buildup in Syria, particularly near its frontier.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Israel

Related

Middle-East
Israel arrests Palestinian cultural leaders, raids centers
Middle East
Palestinian cyclists say attacked by Israeli settlers after trail app led them astray

Oman residents abroad must renew visas online before return

Updated 29 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Oman residents abroad must renew visas online before return

Updated 29 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman residents whose visas have expired while abroad must have them renewed online by their sponsors before returning to the country, an Omani senior police official said.

Those returning must carry a receipt of the visa renewal, Major Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Habsi, the Assistant Director of the Directorate General of Passports and Residence, said during an interview with the national radio in Oman.

The major said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue of visa renewal caused difficulties for the business sector.

Centers for visa renewals were closed on March 19 until July 1. This prompted Oman authorities to process visas online and no longer required people to be in the sultanate to renew their visas.

Topics: Oman Coroanvirus

Latest updates

Oman residents abroad must renew visas online before return
Israel reinforces Lebanon border after Hezbollah threats
French foreign minister starts Lebanon visit, to urge reform
Highlights from the HIPA June Instagram contest ‘Festivities’
Egypt’s El-Sisi extends state of emergency of 2017 for another 3 months

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.