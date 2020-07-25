You are here

  • Home
  • Mass anti-Kremlin rallies grip Russia’s Far East

Mass anti-Kremlin rallies grip Russia’s Far East

People hold banners and signs during an unauthorised rally in support of Sergei Furgal, the governor of the Khabarovsk region who was arrested, in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on July 25, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/crxx6

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Mass anti-Kremlin rallies grip Russia’s Far East

  • Protests started when head of the region Sergei Furgal was arrested by federal law enforcement
  • The running demonstrations have been some of the largest anti-government protests in Russia in years
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

KHABAROVSK, Russia: Huge anti-government demonstrations erupted in Russia’s Far East on Saturday over the arrest of a popular governor who was replaced this week by a Kremlin appointee who never lived in the fraught region.
Residents of Khabarovsk near the border with China have taken to the streets en masse since the head of their region Sergei Furgal was arrested by federal law enforcement and flown to Moscow on murder charges earlier this month.
The running demonstrations have been some of the largest anti-government protests in Russia in years, which the Kremlin said this week were being fueled by opposition activists outside of the region.
Tens of thousands of residents marched through Khabarovsk waving the region’s flag, carrying banners and chanting anti-Putin slogans as passing cars honked their horns in support, an AFP reporter said.
Demonstrators converged in front of the regional administrative building on Lenin square shouting “Freedom” and “Putin resign.”
Police wearing masks allowed the demonstrations to go ahead despite a ban on public gatherings as part of measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Estimates of the turnout varied greatly, with Khabarovsk officials saying that 6,500 people attended. Pro-opposition social media channels placed the number much higher at around 90,000.
Authorities say at least 10,000 people took part in previous demonstrations on July 11 and July 18, though some local media and opposition figures put the figure at 35,000 to 50,000 people or more.
Journalists reporting from the town seven time zones east of Mosocw said Saturday’s rally was the lagrest since the demonstrations began this month.
On Monday, President Vladimir Putin officially fired Furgal, 50, and appointed a lawmaker from the same nationalist LDPR party, Mikhail Degtyarev, as his acting replacement.
The move was met with by anger from Khabarovsk residents who said the 39-year-old outsider lacked experience and had no connection to the region.
In a video posted to Instagram this week, Degtyarev dismissed calls for him to step down and said the mass demonstrations did not reflect broader public opinion.
Ahead of the demonstrations on Friday he suggested that foreign citizens had flown from Moscow to Khabarovsk to help organize the protests.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed claims of foreign interference but said the protests were a “nutrient ... for troublemakers” and pseudo-opposition activists.
Opposition leader and one-time presidential hopeful Alexei Navalny has thrown his weight behind the protesters and this week said the demonstrations could only win concessions “with the support of the entire country.”
Furgal’s detention ahead of a trial in September sparked an an outcry from his nationalist LDPR party whose firebrand leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky this week vowed to secure a presidential pardon if he is found guilty of the charges.
Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said Furgal was charged with ordering the murders and attempted murders of several businessmen in 2004 and 2005.
Critics say the case is politically motivated after Furgal was elected with a large majority in 2018 in an embarrassing defeat for a candidate of the ruling party backed by Putin.
They have demanded that Furgal face the charges in Khabarovsk and question why investigators waited so long to accuse an official who should have undergone background checks.

Topics: Russia

Related

World
Mystery Russian projectile raises fears of arms race in space
Business & Economy
Russia to resume some international flights in August

Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages

Updated 8 min 15 sec ago
AFP

Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages

  • Authorities detained the foreign workers during separate demonstrations against inhumane living conditions and work without pay
Updated 8 min 15 sec ago
AFP

MALE, Maldives: Human Rights Watch on Saturday urged the Maldives to drop charges against 80 migrant workers arrested for demanding their unpaid wages in a country otherwise known for its upmarket tourism.
The New York-based group said authorities detained the foreign workers during separate demonstrations against inhumane living conditions and work without pay.
“The authorities should drop charges and release all those held for engaging in peaceful protest, and address allegations of human trafficking and other abuses...,” HRW said in a statement.
Workers in the construction sector had not been paid even before the country went into coronavirus lockdown in March, according to officials. Sporadic clashes erupted since May.
Bangladeshi worker Mohammad Mohsin told AFP by phone that clashes with police broke out two weeks ago as they had not been paid for six months.
“Our families are dying at home starving and being hunted by loan sharks,” Mohsin said, referring to many borrowing money to travel to the Maldives in search of what they believed would be well-paid jobs.
Police confirmed they arrested 41 migrant workers at Hulhumale, just outside the capital on July 13. There had been several other arrests elsewhere bringing the total number detained to just over 80.
HRW said Male was invoking national security and banning protests to deflect from its failure to curb abuses against migrant workers.
“Instead of suppressing protests, Maldives authorities should address and remedy the violations of migrant workers’ rights that are spurring people to the streets,” HRW director Patricia Gossman said.
Police said they advised workers “not to resort to violence in the name of industrial conflicts.”
There was no immediate government reaction to the latest HRW statement, but responding to concerns earlier this month, the Maldivian foreign ministry said it acknowledged the “unjust treatment” of foreign workers in the nation of 340,000 people.
“The government accepts significant reform is required to redress these grievances... (but incidences) where individuals have resorted to violence have been deeply alarming, and will not be further tolerated,” it said.
The atoll nation which is better known as a hotspot for well-heeled honeymooners closed its international borders in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus which has infected 3,175 and killed 15.
The majority of infections have been among Bangladeshi workers who often live in squalid conditions on the highly congested capital island.
The Maldives reopened its international borders to tourists on July 15 as the country lifted most of its lockdown measures.

Topics: migrant workers

Related

World
Maldives gets Amal Clooney to fight for Rohingya at UN court
Business & Economy
We can’t wait: Maldives seek funds as sea levels rise

Latest updates

Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages
Sudan armed group attacks Darfur village, killing at least 7
Ukraine reports highest daily number of coronavirus cases in a month
Mass anti-Kremlin rallies grip Russia’s Far East
Russia reports 5,871 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.