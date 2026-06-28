Drone, artillery attacks kill civilians on both sides of Russia-Ukraine border

KYIV: Drones and artillery killed civilians on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine border on Saturday, local officials said.

In the Russian border region of Bryansk, a Ukrainian drone strike killed two people in their car in a village ‌near the border, ‌the region’s acting ​Governor ‌Yegor ⁠Kovalchuk ​said on Telegram.

Russia’s ⁠Defense Ministry, quoted by Russian news agencies, said 124 Ukrainian drones had been downed over Russian regions over a period extending from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (0500-1700 GMT).

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ⁠issued a long series of statements ‌about Ukrainian drones ‌heading for the capital ​being intercepted. An informal ‌tally kept by Russian news ‌agencies put the number at 24 during the day.

In Ukraine, the governor of the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region, Oleksandr Ganzha, said a combined ‌total of more than 40 drone strikes and artillery fire had ⁠killed ⁠one person and injured one near Nikopol.

The town, lying on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, is a frequent Russian target.

The Moscow-appointed head of Russian-held areas in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said on Telegram that two people were killed in Ukrainian ​drone strikes in ​the major towns of Horlivka and Makiivka.