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Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Drone, artillery attacks kill civilians on both sides of Russia-Ukraine border

Servicemen of the 148th Separate Artillery Zhytomyr Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, June 22, 2026. (REUTERS)
Servicemen of the 148th Separate Artillery Zhytomyr Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, June 22, 2026. (REUTERS)
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Updated 28 June 2026 02:44
Reuters
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Drone, artillery attacks kill civilians on both sides of Russia-Ukraine border

Drone, artillery attacks kill civilians on both sides of Russia-Ukraine border
  • The Moscow-appointed head of Russian-held areas in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said on Telegram that two people were killed in Ukrainian ​drone strikes in ​the major towns of Horlivka and Makiivka
Updated 28 June 2026 02:44
Reuters
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KYIV: Drones and artillery killed civilians on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine border on Saturday, local officials said.
In the Russian border region of Bryansk, a Ukrainian drone strike killed two people in their car in a village ‌near the border, ‌the region’s acting ​Governor ‌Yegor ⁠Kovalchuk ​said on Telegram.
Russia’s ⁠Defense Ministry, quoted by Russian news agencies, said 124 Ukrainian drones had been downed over Russian regions over a period extending from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (0500-1700 GMT).
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ⁠issued a long series of statements ‌about Ukrainian drones ‌heading for the capital ​being intercepted. An informal ‌tally kept by Russian news ‌agencies put the number at 24 during the day.
In Ukraine, the governor of the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region, Oleksandr Ganzha, said a combined ‌total of more than 40 drone strikes and artillery fire had ⁠killed ⁠one person and injured one near Nikopol.
The town, lying on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, is a frequent Russian target.
The Moscow-appointed head of Russian-held areas in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said on Telegram that two people were killed in Ukrainian ​drone strikes in ​the major towns of Horlivka and Makiivka. 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

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