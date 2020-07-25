You are here

Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages

In this file photo taken on May 9, 2020, foreign workers from Bangladesh gather in their accommodation block after being put under quarantine to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Male. (AFP)
AFP

  • Authorities detained the foreign workers during separate demonstrations against inhumane living conditions and work without pay
MALE, Maldives: Human Rights Watch on Saturday urged the Maldives to drop charges against 80 migrant workers arrested for demanding their unpaid wages in a country otherwise known for its upmarket tourism.
The New York-based group said authorities detained the foreign workers during separate demonstrations against inhumane living conditions and work without pay.
“The authorities should drop charges and release all those held for engaging in peaceful protest, and address allegations of human trafficking and other abuses...,” HRW said in a statement.
Workers in the construction sector had not been paid even before the country went into coronavirus lockdown in March, according to officials. Sporadic clashes erupted since May.
Bangladeshi worker Mohammad Mohsin told AFP by phone that clashes with police broke out two weeks ago as they had not been paid for six months.
“Our families are dying at home starving and being hunted by loan sharks,” Mohsin said, referring to many borrowing money to travel to the Maldives in search of what they believed would be well-paid jobs.
Police confirmed they arrested 41 migrant workers at Hulhumale, just outside the capital on July 13. There had been several other arrests elsewhere bringing the total number detained to just over 80.
HRW said Male was invoking national security and banning protests to deflect from its failure to curb abuses against migrant workers.
“Instead of suppressing protests, Maldives authorities should address and remedy the violations of migrant workers’ rights that are spurring people to the streets,” HRW director Patricia Gossman said.
Police said they advised workers “not to resort to violence in the name of industrial conflicts.”
There was no immediate government reaction to the latest HRW statement, but responding to concerns earlier this month, the Maldivian foreign ministry said it acknowledged the “unjust treatment” of foreign workers in the nation of 340,000 people.
“The government accepts significant reform is required to redress these grievances... (but incidences) where individuals have resorted to violence have been deeply alarming, and will not be further tolerated,” it said.
The atoll nation which is better known as a hotspot for well-heeled honeymooners closed its international borders in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus which has infected 3,175 and killed 15.
The majority of infections have been among Bangladeshi workers who often live in squalid conditions on the highly congested capital island.
The Maldives reopened its international borders to tourists on July 15 as the country lifted most of its lockdown measures.

Ukraine reports highest daily number of coronavirus cases in a month

Updated 18 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

  • The number of new daily infections has increased sharply in the past two months
  • The total number of cases rose to 63,929, including 1,590 deaths, while 35,497 patients recovered as of July 25
KYIV: Ukraine reported 1,106 new cases of the coronavirus within a 24-hour period, the highest daily toll since a record on June 26, when it reached 1,109, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Saturday.
The number of new daily infections has increased sharply in the past two months following the gradual lifting of restrictions that began in late-May.
Stepanov said that 205 people had been admitted to hospitals. “It means their lives are under threat and we have to understand that this disease is very serious,” he told an online briefing.
The total number of cases rose to 63,929, including 1,590 deaths, while 35,497 patients recovered as of July 25.
Stepanov appealed to people to stick to rules aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.
Ukraine’s government this week extended a nationwide lockdown until Aug. 31, requiring people to wear masks and adhere to social distancing rules in restaurants and public places. At the same time, it will allow separate regions to ease the regime if warranted.
Ukraine’s central bank forecast a 6 percent slump in gross domestic product mainly due to coronavirus restrictions in 2020 compared with 3.2 percent growth last year.

