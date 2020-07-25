You are here

  • Home
  • Two-year contract extension for Saudi Pro League’s leading goalscorer Bafetimbi Gomis

Two-year contract extension for Saudi Pro League’s leading goalscorer Bafetimbi Gomis

The French forward has terrorized defenses in Saudi Arabia and Asia since signing for Al-Hilal in 2018. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mgr9d

Updated 11 sec ago
John Duerden

Two-year contract extension for Saudi Pro League’s leading goalscorer Bafetimbi Gomis

  • He finished the 2019 AFC Champions League as top scorer with 11 goals
  • Gomis also leads the goal-scoring charts in the 2019-20 Saudi Pro League season with 14 strikes
Updated 11 sec ago
John Duerden

LONDON: Al-Hilal handed the Saudi Pro League’s leading goalscorer Bafetimbi Gomis a two-year contract extension on Friday in what could be the most significant deal of the 2019-20 season so far.

The French forward has terrorized defences in Saudi Arabia and Asia since signing for the Riyadh club from Turkish giants Galatasaray in 2018 for a transfer fee of €7 million ($8.1 million).

It has been money well spent on a player who has been one of the most successful foreign signings in the league’s history.

The former Swansea City and Lyon star finished the 2019 AFC Champions League as top scorer with 11 goals as Al-Hilal took the continental title for the first time since 2000.

Domestically, the 34 year-old has been just as impressive and currently leads the goalscoring charts in the 2019-20 Saudi Pro League season with 14 strikes to his name to add to the 21 scored in the previous campaign.

“Gomez will stay with Al-Hilal until 2020,” the club said on Friday in an announcement that was well-received by its legions of fans.

“He has renewed with his bright heart and commitment.”

It is great news for supporters who are desperate to see Al-Hilal continue where they left off when the league season, suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, resumes on August 4.

The following day, Al-Hilal, six points clear of Al-Nassr at the top of the league with eight games remaining, travel to their closest rivals in a crunch clash. Victory over Al-Nassr, the defending champions, would see “The Boss” take a huge step towards their 16th Saudi league title.

“I am delighted to stay with Al-Hilal for two more years to help the team and learn even more about Saudi culture,” Gomis said.

“I want to say thank you to the fans, the coach Razvan Lucescu, my fellow players and all the technical and administrative staff at the club,” the 34 year-old added.

“I am looking forward to the next two years.”

Team-mates of “The Lion,” so called for the striker’s famous goal celebration that takes place on all fours, also expressed their delight at the news that one of Asia’s most feared forwards is staying with the club.

“Congratulations my friend, I wish you all the success and I will bring you coffee tomorrow,” goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf wrote on social media.

Left-back Yasser Al-Shahrani said: “Congratulations to our Lion.”

As well as being on course for the Saudi title, Al-Hilal have their sights on being the first club to successfully defend the AFC Champions League since fierce Saudi rivals Al-Ittihad in 2005.

The team has won both games so far, with Gomis already contributing three goals in the coronavirus hit competition. Al-Hilal are scheduled to return to Asian action against Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor on September 14.

Topics: Al-Hilal Bafetimbi Gomis football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League

Related

Sport
Bafetimbi Gomis fires Al-Hilal past UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahli in Asian Champions League group game
Sport
Bafetimbi Gomis says he is ‘lucky’ to play for Al Hilal, targets Saudi title win

Xavi tests positive for COVID-19

Updated 43 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Xavi tests positive for COVID-19

  • Almost 4 percent of Qatar’s 2.75 million people have had coronavirus, with 108,638 cases reported since the start of the pandemic
Updated 43 min 31 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Former Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for coronavirus, his Qatari club Al-Sadd said on Saturday, adding he would miss their league restart fixture against Al-Khor.
Xavi, 40, recently quashed rumors that he was preparing to move back to Barcelona and signed on for another season at the helm of the Qatari top-flight side.
“A few days ago, following the Qatar Stars League protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test,” Xavi said in a post on Al-Sadd’s twitter account.
“Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work.”
Almost 4 percent of Qatar’s 2.75 million people have had coronavirus, with 108,638 cases reported since the start of the pandemic giving the tiny Gulf state one of the highest per capita total infection rates.
However the country has reported just 164 deaths meaning it has one of the world’s lowest virus death rates and 105,420 people have recovered from COVID-19, according to official statistics.
“Today I won’t be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition,” added Xavi referring to Al-Sadd’s clash against rivals Al-Khor due to get underway at 1600 GMT Saturday.
It is Al-Sadd’s first outing since the Qatari league was suspended in March to stem the spread of the virus.
Al-Sadd reserves coach David Prats would deputise, he said.

Topics: Xavi Qatar Al Sadd Coronavirus

Latest updates

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus
Iranian president urges coronavirus caution during religious festivities
Xavi tests positive for COVID-19
Death of young actor fuels debate on nepotism in Bollywood
Harry and Meghan book lifts lid on bitter split with family

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.