You are here

  • Home
  • Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro allies

Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro allies

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with COVID-19, wears a protective face mask as he attends a Brazilian flag retreat ceremony outside his official residence the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. (File/AP/Eraldo Peres)
Short Url

https://arab.news/raxsb

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro allies

  • Tension has been soaring between the far-right leader and the court, which is investigating allegations that members of his inner circle ran a social media campaign to discredit the court
  • The two US social media giants are facing increasing pressure to act more aggressively against hate speech and false information on their platforms
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Twitter and Facebook suspended the accounts Friday of 16 allies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after a Supreme Court judge ordered them blocked as part of a probe into an alleged disinformation campaign.
Tension has been soaring between the far-right leader and the court, which is investigating allegations that members of his inner circle ran a social media campaign to discredit the court, as well as slander and threaten its judges.
The two US social media giants are also facing increasing pressure to act more aggressively against hate speech and false information on their platforms.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes said in his court order — which enforced an earlier May ruling — the accounts must be blocked to stop “the ongoing dissemination of fake news, slanderous accusations, threats and crimes” against the court.
The affected accounts include high-profile figures such as conservative former lawmaker Roberto Jefferson, business magnate Luciano Hang and far-right activist Sara Winter.
Visitors to their Facebook and Twitter pages in Brazil, though not other countries, saw messages indicating they were blocked.
“This content isn’t available right now,” read their Facebook pages.
A Twitter notice explained: “Account withheld in Brazil in response to a legal demand.”
A linked message said the company “was compelled to withhold the original Tweet in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order.”
The owners of the blocked accounts reacted furiously.
Winter called the court order worthy of a “dictatorship,” while Jefferson drew a comparison to Nazi Germany.

Topics: Twitter Facebook Brazil Jair Bolsonaro

Related

World
Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus
Media
Twitter removes two Bolsonaro tweets questioning virus quarantine

First guest on Michelle Obama’s new podcast? Barack, of course

Updated 24 July 2020
AFP

First guest on Michelle Obama’s new podcast? Barack, of course

  • “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” to be exclusively broadcast on Spotify, will be a series of interviews pairing America’s first black first lady with one guest per episode
  • Others listed in the tweet as future guests include former Obama aide and friend Valerie Jarrett, and talk show host Conan O’Brien
Updated 24 July 2020
AFP

NEW YORK: Michelle Obama is launching her new podcast, and who better to be her first guest than her husband, the former US president.
She revealed Friday that Barack would star in the premiere of her podcast on July 29.
“The Michelle Obama Podcast,” to be exclusively broadcast on Spotify, will be a series of interviews pairing America’s first black first lady with one guest per episode.
“I can’t wait for you all to hear the conversations I’ve been having for the #MichelleObamaPodcast,” she tweeted.
“My mom, my girlfriends, my colleagues, and many others all stop by, along with someone you’re pretty familiar with: @BarackObama is my first guest on 7/29.”
Others listed in the tweet as future guests include former Obama aide and friend Valerie Jarrett, and talk show host Conan O’Brien.
The podcast is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the company formed by the Obamas in 2018, which has also made content deals with Netflix.
Among the topics to be discussed by the Obamas are the coronavirus crisis and the protest movement sparked by the death in police custody of George Floyd, according to Hollywood industry news outlet Variety, which heard part of the first episode.
The former US president has been invited on podcasts before — most recently in 2017 on “Pod Save America,” which is hosted by some of his former staffers and speechwriters.
His popular wife scored a publishing world victory with her memoir “Becoming,” which was released in November 2018.
Since then, more than 11.5 million copies have been sold, and tens of thousands of people attended book events across the United States and abroad.
The book also spawned a documentary, which was released on Netflix in May.

Topics: Michelle Obama Barack Obama

Related

World
Obama slams government’s handling of COVID19 as US death toll rises nears 90,000
Lifestyle
Obama-backed documentary on Ohio factory beats out Syrian films at 92nd Oscars

Latest updates

Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro allies
Migrant surge turns Italian island of Lampedusa into ‘powder keg’
COVID-19 claims 31 more lives in Saudi Arabia
Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus
Iranian president urges coronavirus caution during religious festivities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.