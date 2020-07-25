You are here

Obesity ‘a key factor in fight against coronavirus’

People with co-morbidities like heart disease, diabetes and obesity have a higher chance of complications with COVID-19. (Shutterstock)
  • UK health findings will alarm GCC states, which have some of the highest obesity rates in the world
  • Healthy populations may be more important than lockdowns in preventing deaths, researchers say
LONDON: Obesity remains a critical risk factor in the battle against COVID-19, according to a report released on Saturday by researchers in the UK.

The report, issued by Public Health England (PHE), a government agency dedicated to improving the UK population’s health and wellbeing, found that the risks of hospitalization, intensive care treatment and death “seem to increase progressively with increasing BMI (body mass index) above the healthy weight range.”

Among risk factors including age, sex and ethnicity, the PHE report said weight “may be one of the few modifiable risk factors for COVID-19.”

Dr. Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at PHE, said: “The evidence is clear that being overweight or obese puts you at greater risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19, as well as from many other life-threatening diseases. The case for action on obesity has never been stronger.”

The findings are particularly concerning for GCC states, which have some of the highest obesity rates in the world.

Kuwait is the most obese country in the Middle East, with an obesity rate of about 37.9 percent. Saudi Arabia has an obesity rate of 35.4 percent.

Combined overweight and obesity rates in GCC countries are estimated to be as high as 86 percent among women and 77 percent among men. Overweight is defined as having a BMI greater than or equal to 25, and obesity as 30 or above.

PHE’s findings on the importance of weight in surviving infection have recently been given extra credence by separate research conducted by teams from the University of Toronto and the University of Texas.

By comparing case numbers and mortality rates among the world’s 50 worst-hit countries, they found that lockdown measures made no difference to mortality rates.

Their findings instead suggested that the single most important factor influencing mortality rates was the prevalence of obesity in each country, with economic indicators also playing a role.

The report said: “When COVID-19 mortality was assessed, variables significantly associated with an increased death rate per million were population prevalence of obesity and per capita gross domestic product.”

The paper’s findings have been disputed by some academics for an alleged narrow scope of research.

However, combined with the new research by PHE, it is becoming increasingly clear that obesity and population health are key areas that governments — particularly in the Gulf, due to the high obesity rates — can address in order to aid their fight against the disease.

India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases

Updated 30 min 40 sec ago
AP

India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases

  • The additional infections reported Saturday raised India’s total to more than 1.3 million
  • India has tallied 31,358 deaths, including 757 in the last 24 hours
Updated 30 min 40 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India began its first human trials of a coronavirus vaccine candidate as the world’s second-most populous country recorded nearly 49,000 new cases.
The additional infections reported Saturday raised India’s total to more than 1.3 million, with surges seen in a quarter of the country’s 36 states and union territories.
India has tallied 31,358 deaths, including 757 in the last 24 hours. It has reported a much lower death rate than the world’s two other worst-hit countries, the United States and Brazil. Johns Hopkins University showed that the US has more than 4.1 million cases, while Brazil has a caseload of nearly 2.3 million.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a premier teaching hospital in New Delhi, said it administered the first dose of a trial coronavirus vaccine on Friday.
The candidate vaccine, Covaxin, is among nearly two dozen that are in human trials around the world. AIIMS is among the 12 sites selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research for conducting the two-phase randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials of Covaxin.
Countries are making giant bets on various vaccine candidates, entering into purchasing agreements with pharmaceutical companies for delivery if and when regulators deem the doses safe and effective.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Related

World
India coronavirus deaths pass 30,000
Special
World
Kuwait migrant quota threatens Indian workers

