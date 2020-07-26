Baseball fans in South Korea back in stands amid COVID-19

Saudi professional football league kicks off next week

RIYADH: The Beautiful Game returns in Saudi Arabia after over four months of absence with the Saudi Pro League kicking off next week, and the league launching its campaign #OurLeagueIsBack.

“Fans are encouraged to show their support once again with the #OurLeagueIsBack promotion encouraging supporters to show their passion for their team while staying at home, a statement from the league said.

All 64 matches, to be played in just 36 days would take place behind closed doors in line with government health and safety protocols.

The first round of fixtures includes the highly anticipated Riyadh derby between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal on August 5.

The league was enjoying its biggest ever season before the unexpected halt in March, with attendances at their highest ever with over a million spectators attending games by the midway point.

Action on the pitch was setting up the season to have the most goals scored and with more international club players, the league said.

“Celebrating the growing online support, the league will showcase fan messages by re-posting tweets, images and videos across SPL platforms, highlighting the love of football throughout Saudi Arabia, while #OurLeagueIsBack will also be shown throughout stadium screens and boards, re-posting fan images and messages during the games.”

“Fans can also relive the highlights of the 2019-20 campaign online with the SPL sharing the most iconic moments from the first 22 rounds of action, along with infographics previewing the upcoming games,” the football league announced.

“Supporters can join the conversation online taking part in the ‘what I missed most’ polls and quizzes as well as also being able to download hero player graphics from each of the clubs.”