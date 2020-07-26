You are here

  • Home
  • Baseball fans in South Korea back in stands amid COVID-19

Baseball fans in South Korea back in stands amid COVID-19

A fan wearing a face maska cheers during the KBO league game between Doosan Bears and LG Twins in Seoul on Sunday, July 27, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/czadp

Updated 26 July 2020
AP

Baseball fans in South Korea back in stands amid COVID-19

  • Korean Baseball Organization allows a limited number of fans, or 10 percent of the stadium capacity, to watch games live
Updated 26 July 2020
AP

SEOUL: Masked fans hopped, sang and shouted cheers in baseball stadiums in South Korea on Sunday as authorities began allowing spectators to return to professional sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.
After a weeks-long delay, South Korea’s 2020 baseball season began in early May without fans in the stands amid a then-slowing virus outbreak in the country. Seats in baseball stadiums had since been filled with cheering banners, dolls or pictures of fans.
On Sunday, the Korean Baseball Organization allowed a limited number of fans, or 10 percent of the stadium capacity, to watch games live. They entered stadiums after their temperatures and smartphone QR codes were checked. During the games, they were required to wear masks and sit at least a seat apart while being banned from eating food and drinking any alcoholic beverages in line with the KBO guidelines.
During a game between Doosan Bears and LG Twins at Seoul’s Jamsil baseball stadium, fans wearing the teams’ jerseys still shouted their favorite players’ names, raised banners and sang fight songs. Some Bears fans jumped from their seats when Choi Joo-hwan hit a two-run home run at the bottom the 2nd inning.
Two of the five baseball games Sunday still continued without fans because they were held in area where stricter social distancing guidelines are in place.
Health authorities said Friday that the professional soccer league will also be allowed to have fans back in the stands from Aug. 1, and also starting with 10 percent of the stadium capacity. Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Taeho said that professional golf tournaments will still continue without galleries until at least late August.
South Korean officials plan to allow more fans into baseball and football stadiums if they report progress in anti-virus campaigning.
South Korea has seen an uptick in new virus cases since it eased its rigid social distancing rules in early May. But the country’s caseload hasn’t exploded like its earlier outbreak in late February and early March, when it recorded hundreds of new cases every day.
Earlier Sunday, South Korea reported 58 additional cases of the coronavirus over the past 24-hour period, a day after it reported 100-plus for the first time in nearly four months.

Topics: baseball South Korea

Related

Sport
Play ball: Korean baseball league begins in empty stadiums
Sport
Baseball back as professional sport returns in South Korea

Saudi professional football league kicks off next week

Updated 26 July 2020
Arab News

Saudi professional football league kicks off next week

Updated 26 July 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Beautiful Game returns in Saudi Arabia after over four months of absence with the Saudi Pro League kicking off next week, and the league launching its campaign #OurLeagueIsBack.

“Fans are encouraged to show their support once again with the #OurLeagueIsBack promotion encouraging supporters to show their passion for their team while staying at home, a statement from the league said.

All 64 matches, to be played in just 36 days would take place behind closed doors in line with government health and safety protocols.

The first round of fixtures includes the highly anticipated Riyadh derby between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal on August 5.

The league was enjoying its biggest ever season before the unexpected halt in March, with attendances at their highest ever with over a million spectators attending games by the midway point.

Action on the pitch was setting up the season to have the most goals scored and with more international club players, the league said.

“Celebrating the growing online support, the league will showcase fan messages by re-posting tweets, images and videos across SPL platforms, highlighting the love of football throughout Saudi Arabia, while #OurLeagueIsBack will also be shown throughout stadium screens and boards, re-posting fan images and messages during the games.”

“Fans can also relive the highlights of the 2019-20 campaign online with the SPL sharing the most iconic moments from the first 22 rounds of action, along with infographics previewing the upcoming games,” the football league announced.

“Supporters can join the conversation online taking part in the ‘what I missed most’ polls and quizzes as well as also being able to download hero player graphics from each of the clubs.”

Topics: football Saudi Pro League

Related

Sport
Saudi Professional League to discuss possible return in August
Sport
Return of football during Saudi summer will be a step into the unknown

Latest updates

Moderna gets further $472 million US award for coronavirus vaccine development
Iraq to impose full curfew during Eid Al-Adha holiday
Explosion hits southern Baghdad weapons depot, blamed on heat
Israeli Defense Minister: We do not seek escalation, but we will respond with force
Women gather across Turkey in support of anti-violence treaty

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.