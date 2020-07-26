You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli drone crashes in Lebanon amid tensions with Syria

Israeli drone crashes in Lebanon amid tensions with Syria

Israeli soldiers gather near Moshav Sde Eliezer, in northern Israel along the border with Lebanon on July 26, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mrem5

Updated 26 July 2020
AP

Israeli drone crashes in Lebanon amid tensions with Syria

  • The military said the drone went down over Lebanese territory “during operational activities” along the border
  • Israel has beefed up its troop presence along the borders with Lebanon and Syria since Friday's strikes on Syria
Updated 26 July 2020
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel said a military drone crashed in southern Lebanon on Sunday as regional tensions ran high, days after a series of cross-border exchanges between Israel and Syria and the killing of a Hezbollah militant in an Israeli airstrike near the Syrian capital.
The Israeli military issued the statement shortly after Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with army brass near the country’s northern frontier. The military said the drone went down over Lebanese territory “during operational activities” along the border. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes and drones flew over southern Lebanon throughout Sunday.
Israel has beefed up its troop presence along the borders with Lebanon and Syria since Friday's strikes on Syrian army positions. Israel says those strikes were in response to unspecified munitions fired on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The exchanges came after Monday's air raid on Damascus — believed to have been carried out by Israel — that killed five foreign fighters, including a member of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran.
Gantz said in a statement that Israel “has no interests in Syria or Lebanon, aside from security interests, and we will continue to protect them.
“We are not seeking unnecessary escalation, but if we are tested — we have high operative capacity, which I hope we will not need to put to use,” Gantz said.
Israel and Hezbollah fought to a draw in a month-long war in Lebanon in 2006. Hezbollah has previously vowed to respond to the killing of its forces in Syria.
Earlier Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was “acting according to our consistent policy of not allowing Iran to entrench itself militarily on our northern border." He said Lebanon and Syria “bear responsibility for any attack against Israel emanating from their territories.”
Israel has long considered Iran a regional nemesis because of its nuclear program — which Iran insists is for peaceful purposes only — as well as Iran's military presence in Syria supporting President Bashar Assad, and its backing of armed groups like Hezbollah.
Israel has carried out scores of airstrikes in Syria in recent years targeting Iranian forces there, and has targeted what Israel says are weapons shipments bound for Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The Israeli military rarely comments on these strikes.
Deputy Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem told the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV station that the group received a message through the United Nations representative in Lebanon after last week’s airstrike near the Syrian capital in which the Hezbollah operative was killed.
“We did not give an answer and we will not reveal the content of the message,” Kassim said, without directly stating the message was from Israel. He declined to comment on whether Hezbollah is planning to carry out an attack in retaliation for the death of its operative in Syria last week.
Kassim said he does not expect war with Israel in the coming months, but added that if Israel starts a war, Hezbollah is ready to fight back.

Topics: Lebanon Israel

Related

Middle-East
Israel strikes Syrian army positions in retaliatory attack
Middle-East
Israelis continue protests against Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of coronavirus pandemic

Kuwaiti man arrested after slapping Egyptian cashier

Updated 27 July 2020
Arab News

Kuwaiti man arrested after slapping Egyptian cashier

  • The attacker slapped a cashier worker across the face at a supermarket in Kuwait
  • The video has gone viral and prompted backlash from social media users
Updated 27 July 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: A Kuwaiti citizen has been arrested on Sunday after slapping an Egyptian cashier three times at a supermarket in Kuwait. 

The case has been referred to a misdemeanour court, Ahram Online reported. 

Footage of the attack, captured on a surveillance camera, showed the attacker slapping a worker across the face at the Sabah Al-Ahmad cooperative supermarket. 

The video has gone viral and prompted backlash from social media users who described the attack as “racist” and “inhumane.”

A woman can be seen intervening to stop the Kuwaiti man from assaulting the cashier further. 

The supermarket’s head, Nasser Al-Otaibi, announced that he is resigning in objection to the abuse that the worker faced, according to a voice note that was circulated on his behalf.   

Al-Otaibi said he resigned in protest at the abuse that expat workers face at the hands of some Kuwaitis.

Topics: Kuwait Egypt racism slap

Related

Middle-East
Hundreds of Egyptians flown home from Kuwait in latest coronavirus repatriation operation
Middle-East
Kuwaiti actress Hayat Al-Fahad triggers uproar with call for expat ban over coronavirus

Latest updates

Fire hits building under construction in northern Saudi Arabia
What We Are Reading Today: Deep Life: The Hunt for the Hidden Biology of Earth, Mars, and Beyond
Mass COVID-19 screenings begin in Pakistan provincial prisons
Indonesia’s Muslims switch to online services for annual sacrifice ritual
Passion for purple revives ancient dye in Tunisia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.