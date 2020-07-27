You are here

  • Home
  • Review: Algerian author Kaouther Adimi’s ‘Our Riches’ is a masterful tale

Review: Algerian author Kaouther Adimi’s ‘Our Riches’ is a masterful tale

Our Riches’ is Algerian writer Kaouther Adimi’s English debut. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yzqmr

Updated 9 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR

Review: Algerian author Kaouther Adimi’s ‘Our Riches’ is a masterful tale

Updated 9 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: There is a small place in Algiers, on Rue Hamani, with a sign in the window that says: “One who reads is worth two who don’t.” It is Les Vraies Richesses, where Kaouther Adimi’s brilliant English debut “Our Riches” takes place.

It is where she weaves between past and present, exploring the lives of French-Algerian Edmond Charlot — famous for discovering Albert Camus, and owner of the publishing house and bookstore — and the people of Algeria, from colonization through independence to the present.

We meet Adimi’s first character Abdallah at 2b Rue Hamani. Les Vraies Richesses is closing. Since the 1990s, the famous bookstore and lending library has been a branch of the National Library of Algiers, which no one visits.

Inside the tiny space are volumes upon volumes of books that have not been touched in years, and photographs of Charlot, Camus, Jean Senac and more that no one looks at. Abdallah, who has been overseeing the library, is heartbroken. He fought to keep the place open, but no one seems to care.

Adimi then moves her story to 1930s Algeria, which marks 100 years of French rule. Algerians are second-class citizens in their own land, whose language, identity and religion are being erased. They are not free to educate their children or own farms. The story churns a distrust and rejection of colonial powers, but bides its time as Adimi shifts to 1935 and 21-year-old Charlot, a vivacious dreamer who eats, sleeps and breathes books.

Conveyed through entries of a diary, Edmond’s vision and his spirit are of a bookstore, publishing house and lending library where minds can meet and all peoples of the Mediterranean can gather. He names his tiny bookstore Les Vraies Richesses (Our True Wealth), and keeps it afloat through war and political turmoil.

As Adimi’s story moves slowly toward Algerian independence, there is an ever-present beauty not only in Chris Andrew’s beautiful translation of her work from French to English, but in the seamless way that she weaves her story through time.

Her main characters all live in the same space but at different points in time. The bookstore connects them, but it means something different to each of them as it explores ideas of belonging and independence. It is a masterful tale that is part fact, in the form of Charlot’s diary, and part fiction, but moves effortlessly into one another to create an incredible story.

Topics: Kaouther Adimi Our Riches

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson receive Greek citizenship  

Updated 27 July 2020
Arab News

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson receive Greek citizenship  

Updated 27 July 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: US actor Tom Hanks and his actress-singer wife Rita Wilson are now officially Greek citizens. 

The country’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the news Sunday on Instagram sharing a picture with the couple proudly holding their new passports.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@ritawilson @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens!

A post shared by Kyriakos Mitsotakis (@kyriakos_) on

The mother of Wilson, the 63-year-old songwriter and producer, was Greek and her father was Bulgarian but born in Oraio, Greece. 

The couple also own a home on the island of Antiparos.

In January, Hanks, 64, tweeted he and his family became honorary Greek citizens. “Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! (more or less, “happy year!”),” he wrote to 16.7 million followers. 

The decision was made after officials highlighted the filmmaker’s role in helping raise awareness about the 2018 fires that devastated areas near Athens and killed over 100 people.

In a statement sent to CNN in December, the Greek Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said:  “Tom Hanks is a person who showed real interest in the people who suffered from the fire in Mati and promoted this issue in the global media.”

Topics: Tom Hanks Rita Wilson

Latest updates

Review: Algerian author Kaouther Adimi’s ‘Our Riches’ is a masterful tale
Philippine leader threatens closure or govt takeover of ‘lousy’ telecom firms
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson receive Greek citizenship  
Israeli settlers vandalize, firebomb West Bank mosque
Kuwait’s draft expat quota law will have exemptions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.