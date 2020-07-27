No sacrifice too small: Indonesian kids use savings for Eid ritual

You are here

Abu Bakar Sidik (on the far right side of the photo in blue t-shirt) and his friends hold signages as proof of purchase of four cows for this year's Eid Al-Adha festival, with money they had been saving for almost a year. (Photo courtesy: Bintang Sapi Madani)
Seen here is Abu Bakar Sidik (in black t-shirt) and some of his friends. They are part of a group comprising 24 children and four adults who chipped in their savings to buy four cows for this year's Qurbani. (Photo courtesy: Bintang Sapi Madani)
JAKARTA: A little goes a long way for a group of children from Bogor, a city in West Java about an hour’s drive from Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta.

The children, led by 15-year-old Abu Bakar Sidik, have been saving 10,000 rupiahs every day since August last year to collect a total of 100 million rupiahs ($6,700) – enough to buy four cows from a local cattle breeder ahead of this year’s annual qurbani ritual.

Besides Sidik, the group includes 23 children from Kampung Ardio, a neighborhood in the middle of the city, some of whom have participated in the initiative before.

It all began last year when Sidik and six other children raised 21.7 million rupiahs to buy their first cow.

“This year we bought four cows as we had more friends and acquaintances who chipped in after we bought one cow last year,” Sidik, who is the youngest of seven siblings, told Arab News.

He said they started to save the money toward the end of 2018. The initial motivation was to have enough to buy new clothes and go sightseeing during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday in 2019.

But a month into the initiative, Sidik says he asked his friends if they would agree to use the savings to buy a sacrificial animal instead.

“There were 13 of us at the start, but some kids backed out along the way, with only seven left in the group,” he said.

Some of the children, such as 11-year-old Fauzan, gets 15 thousand rupiahs from his parents every day, while Zalfa, 12, gets 20 thousand rupiahs.

“My friends agreed to the change of plan. My motivation is just to be able to share with others this qurbani meat, since it is also part of a Muslim’s religious observance. We also asked our parents’ permission first when we started to save, and they supported us,” said Sidik, who collects the money from the rest of the group every day.

He added that he learned about the significance of the sacrifice ritual during religious classes at school, which are part of the Indonesian school curriculum, and from his Qur’an recital lessons.

The festival marks the end of the Muslim pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia, also known as the Hajj, and is also referred to as the Lebaran Haji (the Pilgrims’ Celebration Day) across Indonesia and Malaysia.

The ritual revolves around an all-inclusive principle of giving, wherein the sacrificed meat is distributed among relatives, friends, the poor and needy, with a part kept for use by the family.

Last year, Fauzan’s mother “kept the money for them.” This year, Sidik’s 38-year-old sister Ida Farida put their money in a bank.

“I was a bit concerned about having to take care of the kids’ savings but, since Fauzan’s mother said she couldn’t handle it again, I had to do it,” Farida said, adding that she was unaware of her little brother’s initiative last year until their story went viral and was picked up by national media.

“I was surprised and proud at the same time. He’s just a kid, but he has this mature thinking to buy a qurbani animal and to share (the sacrificed meat) with others.”

Sidik, for his part, said he and his friends would continue with their initiative, especially since their efforts have garnered more support with at least five more friends expressing an interest in joining the group for the ritual next year.

Yoghi Oktapiansyah, a general assistant at Bintang Tani Madani, the cattle breeder in Bogor where Sidik and his friends bought their cows, said they had no idea that the children would buy one of their cows when they visited the farm for the first time last year.

Oktapiansyah said the farm assistants thought they just wanted to “hang around and play at the barn looking at the cows just like other kids.”

“They were with an adult, their Quran recital teacher, who accompanied them. But it was the kids who looked at the cows and chose their own cow,” said Oktapiansyah.

He said they knew that Sidik and his friends would continue their initiative this year and would buy the cow from the farm again, as Sidik had been working part-time since last year as a reseller for the farm’s dairy products.

“Iki (Sidik’s nickname) never took his money from what he earned selling our dairy products as he deposited the money with us to buy this year’s cow. But we were really surprised when the kids came here and said they wanted to buy four cows,” Oktapiansyah said, adding that the farm would handle the cows’ slaughtering process before the meat is distributed to Kampung Ardio’s residents.

Duterte eyes reinstating death penalty by lethal injection for drug crimes

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday pushed for the revival of the death penalty through lethal injection for drug crimes.

The comments were part of his fifth annual  State of the Nation Address. Duterte urged Congress to pass the bill “to deter criminality in the country.”

“I reiterate the swift passage of a law reviving the death penalty by lethal injection for crimes specified under the Comprehensive Dangerous (Drugs) Act of 2002,” the 75-year-old former mayor of Davao City said, adding that the law would also “save the nation’s youth from the dangers posed by illegal and dangerous drugs.”

However, even as he pushed for the punishment to be brought back, Duterte said that his administration would not dodge its responsibility in fighting for human rights.

“My administration always believed that freedom from illegal drugs, terrorism, corruption, and criminality is itself a human right,” he said.

Since the start of his administration in 2016, Duterte has waged a bloody campaign against drugs that has been widely criticized by local groups and the international community.

In June this year the Philippines once again came under scrutiny when the UN Human Rights Council convened in Geneva.

During the session, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet gave the stark findings of her office’s report, which described widespread abuses as a result of Duterte’s war on drugs.

Also at the session, the Philippines Commission on Human Rights denounced the government’s “strong-arm” approach to enforce its brutal “drug war” which has reportedly killed thousands of people.

It led to groups such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International highlighting their own findings of serious rights violations in the country.

Philippine authorities say that around 5,600 people have died in Duterte’s drug war, but the country’s human rights commission claims the number could exceed 27,000.

In his address Duterte also gave telecom companies in the country, particularly SMART and GLOBE Telecom, until December to improve their services or “have their properties expropriated.”

“Find a way because if you are not ready to improve, I might just as well close all of you and we revert back to the line telephone and I will expropriate your (properties),” he warned. 

“Kindly improve the services before December. I want to call Jesus Christ in Bethlehem. Better have that line cleared, ” he said.

