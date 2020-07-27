You are here

  • Home
  • Putin, Erdogan urge Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks

Opinion

Luke Coffey

Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes put a squeeze on ‘Ganja Gap’

Read article

Putin, Erdogan urge Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks

Mourners attend the funeral of Major Garush Hambardzumyan, who was killed in recent border clashes between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan, in Yerevan, Armenia, July 16. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jwvuf

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Putin, Erdogan urge Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks

  • Putin and Erdogan said the dispute must be settled “on the basis of international law in the interests of the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan”
  • The uptick in violence has been unusual as it broke out hundreds of kilometers from Karabakh, Azerbaijan’s southwestern region seized by Armenian separatists in a 1990s war
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

YEREVAN, Armenia: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call Monday called for peace talks to end clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Kremlin said.
The phone call at Turkey’s initiative took place after Armenia’s military said one of its soldiers was killed by sniper fire from across the border with Azerbaijan in the latest bout of deadly violence.
Border clashes erupted in mid-July between the ex-Soviet republics, which have for decades been locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s breakaway region of Nagorny Karabakh.
Nineteen people — including the Armenian soldier — have been killed on both sides in the recent border clashes so far.
Putin and Erdogan discussed the conflict and the Russian strongman “underlined the importance of not allowing any actions that promote an escalation in tensions,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Regional powerbroker Moscow as well as Western powers have called for an immediate de-escalation amid fears that Russia and Turkey, which supports Azerbaijan, could be drawn into a confrontation.
Both Putin and Erdogan said they backed “resolving the conflict situation exclusively in a peaceful way, through talks.”
Russia has offered to mediate peace talks between the South Caucasus countries.
Putin and Erdogan said the dispute must be settled “on the basis of international law in the interests of the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Kremlin said.
Armenia’s defense ministry on Monday said that one of its troops was “killed by sniper fire from the direction of the enemy” overnight — after a week of relative calm on the border.
Azerbaijan for its part accused Armenia of using “large calibre machine guns and sniper rifles” and violating a cease-fire multiple times along the border over the past 24 hours.
The uptick in violence has been unusual as it broke out hundreds of kilometers (miles) from Karabakh, Azerbaijan’s southwestern region seized by ethnic Armenian separatists in a 1990s war that claimed 30,000 lives.
The recent violence has included artillery shelling and mortar fire, with both sides blaming one another and Azerbaijan threatening to strike Armenia’s nuclear power station if its strategic facilities were attacked.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

World
Armenians and Azerbaijanis clash in Moscow
World
Russia ready to mediate talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Afghans missing out on Hajj focus on helping poor at home

Afghan pilgrims wait for their flight for Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to perform pilgrimage, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015. (AP)
Updated 32 min 10 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghans missing out on Hajj focus on helping poor at home

  • Saudi Arabia limiting pilgrim numbers amid pandemic
Updated 32 min 10 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: An Afghan man is using his time and Hajj savings to help poor people in his home country, following Saudi Arabia’s decision to severely restrict pilgrim numbers to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“Perhaps Hajj was not written in my destiny this year, we might as well help the needy people and this in itself is similar to going on Hajj,” Tajuddin Sangarwal told Arab News.

The 42-year-old resident of Logar, south of Kabul, added that the pandemic had left people jobless with a majority struggling to make ends meet.

“Based on information from preachers in mosques and radios, people in different parts of Afghanistan have been badly affected by coronavirus and (therefore), we have decided to help them in whatever way we can.”

As of Sunday, the Health Ministry recorded more than 36,000 infections and 1,259 coronavirus deaths across the country.

Himat Shah, a tribal elder from Samangan province in northern Afghanistan, said: “God does not need our Hajj or worshipping, but he loves if we give charity to people, helping them to reduce their poverty and hunger."

Sangarwal and Shah are not alone. With the pilgrimage cancelled for the nearly 30,000 Afghans who constitute the Hajj quota, people from Logar and across the country are engaging in charitable deeds.

Kabul resident Rahmatullah said he would be using half of the $5,000 he had saved for Hajj to help the needy.

“I had saved money bit by bit from years of work as a tailor specifically for Hajj, but now it has become apparent that the door of God’s house will not be open for us this year,” he told Arab News.

“Initially, (I) felt really sad, but the more I think about it now, (I) feel happy and have come to this conclusion that it is better to give the money to some of the countless poor, widows, orphans and those who have lost their livelihood because of war and lately due to coronavirus in Afghanistan.”

He recalled a poem by the Afghan poet Maulana Jalalludin Balkhi, who had advised pilgrims to focus on helping a needy neighbor, relative or next of kin with Hajj money as “God would be more pleased with it.”

“God can hear us repent anywhere. He will be pleased more if I and others help poor people, so they do not starve and resort to bad deeds for survival,” Rahmatullah said.

He added that some of his neighbors, friends and family members, who had either planned to go for Umrah or Hajj, had pooled their savings in order to help the underprivileged.

Pir Mohammad Ahmadzai, who runs Air Gateway Travel and Tours, said he had heard from clients about their willingness “to individually give Umrah money to poor people as it is not clear when they will be allowed to perform Hajj.”

He added that his father also did the same thing when he was not able to travel for Hajj this year.

Fazl Ahmad Husseini, the head of the publication department at the Ministry of Religious Trust and Hajj, urged those who were missing Hajj this year to spend on needy people in Afghanistan.

“The people have largely welcomed our call because we are an Islamic country, people need help here, and each drop counts,” Husseini told Arab News.

He called on Saudi Arabia to increase the assigned quota for Afghan pilgrims next year if and when the pilgrimage resumed to accommodate locals who had missed Hajj this year.

 

Topics: Hajj 2020

Related

World
UN says nearly 3,500 Afghans killed or hurt in first half of 2020

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia unveils long-awaited Mahd Sports Academy
Yemen PM warns against bowing to Houthi bullying over tanker
Saudis rely on memories amid Hajj disappointment
Afghans missing out on Hajj focus on helping poor at home
Lockdown-hit Indian farmers take protest over state capital relocation plan online

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.