Malaysian pilgrims understand Hajj cancelation

A Saudi airport worker throws flowers as he welcomes Malaysian pilgrims at the Hajj Terminal at Jiddah airport, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP)
Ushar Daniele

  • 31,600 Malaysians were shortlisted to perform the Hajj this year
  • Malaysia’s Hajj Pilgrim Fund Board says it will prioritize their applications in next year’s pilgrimage season
KUALA LUMPUR: After months of preparation, many Malaysian pilgrims were left disappointed that this year’s Hajj has been canceled, but expressed full understanding of the decision.

Last month, Saudi Arabia announced that in order to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, only a limited number of people would be allowed to perform the Hajj this year.

The move prompted the governments of Muslim-majority countries and Hajj authorities across the world to cancel the pilgrimage for their pilgrims.

Samsiah Muhammad, a 62-year-old retiree, told Arab News that she was devastated to find out she would be unable to perform her pilgrimage, but added “this isn’t anyone’s fault.”

Having spent 10 weeks taking preparatory courses, Muhammad was waiting for her mandatory health checks when she learned about the cancelation.

“This isn’t just affecting us Malaysians but also the rest of the world,” she said.

For Wan Mohamad Ali Wan Idrus, the cancelation was a blessing in disguise as he was already considering canceling his pilgrimage.

“My letter informing me that I was shortlisted arrived on Jan. 30. I got my first offer to perform my Hajj in 2009 along with my family but I had to turn it down,” the 26-year-old told Arab News.

With a wedding already set this month, Idrus said he would not risk being in a crowded place.

“I would not risk it. It would only take one infected person to spread the virus, and given how large of a gathering the Hajj is, it definitely would spread rapidly,” he said.

Businessman Azman Jusoh said that he was shortlisted to perform the Hajj with his wife after making an appeal to the Lembaga Tabung Haji (Hajj Pilgrims Fund Board).

“We were selected to go in 2025 but we made an appeal to instead perform our pilgrimage this year and got in,” he said.

The 48-year-old and his wife, Nur Shaliza, 45, completed their 10-week preparation course in January and were preparing to travel to Makkah and Madinah, though they had a feeling it would be called off.

“We had a hunch that Hajj would probably be postponed because of how fast COVID-19 spread,” he said, adding that the lockdown imposed in Malaysia on March 18 was a definite sign that their plans to perform the Hajj would be canceled.

“We take it positively, maybe this year isn’t a good year for us, but we are hoping for a miracle to go next year.”

Jusoh said both he and his wife paid about $4,700 for their Hajj package alone, not taking into account their expenditures in Saudi Arabia.

The Hajj Pilgrims Fund Board said in a statement to Arab News that the cancelation was in the best interests of all.

“As we all know … the obligation to perform Hajj depends on the ability of an individual to afford it,” the board said, adding that this also took into account health, safety, and welfare.

“We advise all future pilgrims to accept the decision well and with an open heart,” it said.

“Before arriving at this decision, the Malaysian government had consulted various authorities, including the Ministry of Health, the National Fatwa Council and Tabung Haji,” the board’s executive director, Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman, told Arab News.

This year, 31,600 Malaysians were shortlisted to perform the pilgrimage. The Hajj Pilgrims Fund Board said it would prioritize their applications for next year’s Hajj season.

Malaysian pilgrims are subsidized by the government, and pay $2,340 per person for their journey and Hajj preparation courses.

 

Afghans missing out on Hajj focus on helping poor at home

Afghan pilgrims wait for their flight for Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to perform pilgrimage, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015. (AP)
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghans missing out on Hajj focus on helping poor at home

  • Saudi Arabia limiting pilgrim numbers amid pandemic
KABUL: An Afghan man is using his time and Hajj savings to help poor people in his home country, following Saudi Arabia’s decision to severely restrict pilgrim numbers to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“Perhaps Hajj was not written in my destiny this year, we might as well help the needy people and this in itself is similar to going on Hajj,” Tajuddin Sangarwal told Arab News.

The 42-year-old resident of Logar, south of Kabul, added that the pandemic had left people jobless with a majority struggling to make ends meet.

“Based on information from preachers in mosques and radios, people in different parts of Afghanistan have been badly affected by coronavirus and (therefore), we have decided to help them in whatever way we can.”

As of Sunday, the Health Ministry recorded more than 36,000 infections and 1,259 coronavirus deaths across the country.

Himat Shah, a tribal elder from Samangan province in northern Afghanistan, said: “God does not need our Hajj or worshipping, but he loves if we give charity to people, helping them to reduce their poverty and hunger."

Sangarwal and Shah are not alone. With the pilgrimage cancelled for the nearly 30,000 Afghans who constitute the Hajj quota, people from Logar and across the country are engaging in charitable deeds.

Kabul resident Rahmatullah said he would be using half of the $5,000 he had saved for Hajj to help the needy.

“I had saved money bit by bit from years of work as a tailor specifically for Hajj, but now it has become apparent that the door of God’s house will not be open for us this year,” he told Arab News.

“Initially, (I) felt really sad, but the more I think about it now, (I) feel happy and have come to this conclusion that it is better to give the money to some of the countless poor, widows, orphans and those who have lost their livelihood because of war and lately due to coronavirus in Afghanistan.”

He recalled a poem by the Afghan poet Maulana Jalalludin Balkhi, who had advised pilgrims to focus on helping a needy neighbor, relative or next of kin with Hajj money as “God would be more pleased with it.”

“God can hear us repent anywhere. He will be pleased more if I and others help poor people, so they do not starve and resort to bad deeds for survival,” Rahmatullah said.

He added that some of his neighbors, friends and family members, who had either planned to go for Umrah or Hajj, had pooled their savings in order to help the underprivileged.

Pir Mohammad Ahmadzai, who runs Air Gateway Travel and Tours, said he had heard from clients about their willingness “to individually give Umrah money to poor people as it is not clear when they will be allowed to perform Hajj.”

He added that his father also did the same thing when he was not able to travel for Hajj this year.

Fazl Ahmad Husseini, the head of the publication department at the Ministry of Religious Trust and Hajj, urged those who were missing Hajj this year to spend on needy people in Afghanistan.

“The people have largely welcomed our call because we are an Islamic country, people need help here, and each drop counts,” Husseini told Arab News.

He called on Saudi Arabia to increase the assigned quota for Afghan pilgrims next year if and when the pilgrimage resumed to accommodate locals who had missed Hajj this year.

 

