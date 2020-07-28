You are here

Turkish social media bill presages ‘new dark era’ of censorship, say critics

  • UN: new law would "undermine the right of people in Turkey to freedom of expression"
  • President Erdogan has been criticised for his progressively draconian approach to freedom of speech and social media
ISTANBUL: A proposed law that Turkey says will make social media companies more accountable to local regulations will rather increase censorship and accelerate a trend of authorities silencing dissent, critics including a UN body said this week.

The Turkish parliament was to begin debate on Tuesday on the bill that is backed by President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, which has a majority with an allied nationalist party. It is expected to pass this week.

As an overwhelming majority of the country’s mainstream media has come under government control over the last decade, Turks have taken to social media and smaller online news outlets for critical voices and independent news.

Turks are already heavily policed on social media and many have been charged with insulting Erdogan or his ministers, or criticism related to foreign military incursions and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The law would require foreign social media sites to appoint Turkish-based representatives to address authorities’ concerns over content and includes deadlines for its removal.

Companies could face fines, blocked advertisements or have bandwidth slashed by up to 90%, essentially blocking access.

“Social media is a lifeline... to access news, so this law signals a new dark era of online censorship,” said Tom Porteous, Human Rights Watch deputy program director. It would damage free speech in Turkey “where an autocracy is being constructed by silencing media and all critical voices,” he added.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the bill would not lead to censorship but would establish commercial and legal ties with platforms.

“What is a crime in the real world is also crime in the digital world,” he said on CNN Turk, adding that these included terrorism propaganda, insults and violation of personal rights.

Turkey was second globally in Twitter-related court orders in the first six months of 2019, according to the company, and it had the highest number of other legal demands from Twitter.

Erdogan has repeatedly criticized social media and said a rise of “immoral acts” online in recent years was due to lack of regulations.

A spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the draft law “would give the state powerful tools for asserting even more control over the media landscape.”

It “would further undermine the right of people in Turkey to freedom of expression, to obtain information and to participate in public and political life,” said spokeswoman Liz Throsell.

Amnesty International’s Turkey Researcher, Andrew Gardner, said: “Today’s vote is the latest, and perhaps most brazen attack on free expression in Turkey. Journalists already spend years behind bars for their critical reporting and social media users have to police themselves in fear of offending the authorities.

“If passed, these amendments would significantly increase the government’s powers to censor online content and prosecute social media users. This is a clear violation of the right to freedom of expression online and contravenes international human rights law and standards.”

Topics: Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Censorship Freedom of expression

British-Australian lecturer jailed in Iran moved to remote prison

Updated 28 July 2020
Arab News

British-Australian lecturer jailed in Iran moved to remote prison

  • Moore-Gilbert had been held at Evin prison in Tehran before being transferred to the notorious Qarchak prison
  • The Human Rights’ Activists News Agency (HRANA) said Qarchak has the worst reputation among all Iranian women’s prisons
Updated 28 July 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A British-Australian woman serving a 10-year jail term in Iran has been transferred to a notorious desert prison used to punish political prisoners, officials say.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a lecturer in Middle East politics at Melbourne University, was jailed in September 2018 for espionage. She was tried in secret and strongly denies all charges against her.

Moore-Gilbert had been held at Evin prison in Tehran before being transferred to the notorious Qarchak prison, located in the desert east of the capital. 

The Human Rights’ Activists News Agency (HRANA) said Qarchak has the worst reputation among all Iranian women’s prisons.

It is often used as punishment for Iranian political prisoners, and its conditions have been described as abysmal by former inmates.

“Qarchak jail is where common prisoners are held. It’s overcrowded and some of them are dangerous,” said Hadi Ghaemi, director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran.

Prior to her transfer, Moore-Gilbert had been in solitary confinement and on several hunger strikes.

She is said to have been beaten for trying to comfort new prisoners by passing notes and writing to them on prison walls.

She had also rejected an offer of freedom in return for spying on behalf of Iran. “I am not a spy,” she said in letters smuggled out of prison in January.

“I have never been a spy and I have no interest to work for a spying organization in any country.”

Ghaemi said: “They’re not happy with her resilience and her refusal to cooperate.”

Prevented from contacting her family, conditions in the desert prison are taking a heavy toll on the jailed academic’s mental health.

“I think I am in the midst of a serious psychological problem,” she wrote in January, worsened by “the ban on having any phone calls with my family.”

Reza Khandan, husband of imprisoned human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, said in a Facebook post that Moore-Gilbert is in “a very bad condition.”

He wrote that she had told him: “I can’t eat anything, I don’t know, I’m so disappointed. I’m so very depressed.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said: “Dr Moore-Gilbert’s case is one of the Australian government’s highest priorities, including for our embassy officials in Tehran.”

The Australian government has said it holds Iran responsible for Moore-Gilbert’s “safety and well-being,” and is “urgently seeking access” to her.

Iran frequently imprisons foreign nationals on dubious grounds. British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Evin prison since 2016 for “plotting to topple the Iranian government.” She also vehemently denies these charges.

Topics: Kylie Moore-Gilbert Iran Melbourne University

