You are here

  • Home
  • Holy Kaaba to be adorned with new 'Kiswa' on Wednesday

Holy Kaaba to be adorned with new 'Kiswa' on Wednesday

1 / 2
A new Kiswah will be draped on the Holy Kaaba in Makkah on Wednesday evening. (SPA)
2 / 2
The presidency said the Kiswah will be transported from the King Abdel Aziz Complex to the Grand Mosque using a fleet. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zuu7n

Updated 28 July 2020
Arab News

Holy Kaaba to be adorned with new 'Kiswa' on Wednesday

  • The presidency said the Kiswah will be transported from the King Abdel Aziz Complex to the Grand Mosque
Updated 28 July 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: A new Kiswa will be draped on the Holy Kaaba in Makkah on Wednesday evening, in a tradition carried out every year before the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha.

Saudi officials at the General Presidency of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque will perform the task, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The presidency said the Kiswa — a silky black cover embroidered with golden threads — will be transported from the King Abdel Aziz Complex to the Grand Mosque using a fleet, taking all the necessary precautions imposed by health authorities to fight the spread of coronavirus. 

The fleet consists of a truck designed especially to transport the Kiswah, where it is coated from the inside with a special material to protect it from tearing or damage.

Topics: hajj Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
The Kiswa: The story behind the covering of the holy Kaaba
Saudi Arabia
When the Kaaba’s Kiswa came from Egypt

The journey begins: 1,000 pilgrims arrive in Mina for first day of Hajj

Updated 13 min 41 sec ago
Aisha Fareed

The journey begins: 1,000 pilgrims arrive in Mina for first day of Hajj

  • Numbers reduced and strict health measures in place to guard against spread of pandemic
Updated 13 min 41 sec ago
Aisha Fareed

JEDDAH: About 1,000 pilgrims converge on the Mina Valley outside Makkah on Wednesday to begin their spiritual journey
of a lifetime.
The Day of Tarwiyah (fetching water) marks the beginning of Hajj. There are no major rituals, so the pilgrims will spend their time praying and reflecting until sunrise on Thursday.
Mina, 7 km northeast of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and within its boundaries, would normally be the site of the world’s largest tent city, accommodating about 2.5 million pilgrims.
However, Hajj participation is restricted this year to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and the pilgrims are all Saudis or expatriates who live in the Kingdom.
Those selected to take part in this year’s Hajj were subject to temperature checks and placed in quarantine as they began arriving in Makkah, and health workers sanitized their luggage.
Health and safety staff with disinfectant cleaned the area around the Kaaba, the structure at the center of the Grand Mosque draped in gold-embroidered cloth toward which Muslims around the world pray.
Hajj authorities have cordoned the Kaaba this year, and pilgrims will not be allowed to touch it, to limit the chances of infection. They have also set up dedicated health centers, mobile clinics and ambulances to care for the pilgrims, who will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing.
All pilgrims were required to be tested for coronavirus before they arrived in Makkah, and they will be quarantined after the pilgrimage.
They were given amenity kits that include sterilized pebbles for the Jamarat stoning ritual, disinfectants, masks, a prayer rug and the ihram, the seamless white garment worn by pilgrims.
“There are no security-related concerns in this pilgrimage, but it is to protect pilgrims from the danger of the pandemic,” said Khalid bin Qarar Al-Harbi, Saudi Arabia’s director of public security.
On Thursday the pilgrims will travel to Arafat to listen to the sermon, the pinnacle of Hajj. They then go to Muzdalifah and stay overnight, before returning to Mina for the Jamarat ritual.
Among the pilgrims in Mina on Tuesday were Zaker Kareem and Saifullah Al-Mohammedani, two Iranian friends who met at university in Madinah 6 years ago and live in the Kingdom. Al-Mohammedani is finishing his last year at university. They both registered their names on the Hajj portal at the same time.
“I was checking the portal all the time to see if my application was accepted or not,” said Al-Mohammedani.
“I was delighted when I saw the approval. I called Zaker and he told me that he was also accepted.”
“I was really happy,” said
Kareem.
Zelkin, an Azerbaijani pilgrim who lives and works in Jubail, said: “I would like to thank the Saudi government for this opportunity at such a difficult time.
“I know it’s really hard when there is coronavirus disease everywhere, to make this kind of arrangement in such a short time.
 “I couldn’t believe this. It’s a once-in-a-life-time opportunity. It’s not my luck, it’s Allah’s will and you should follow his will.”

 

Topics: Hajj 2020

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudis rely on memories amid Hajj disappointment
Saudi Arabia
Decision to scale down Hajj wins support among Muslims

Latest updates

Relics of its golden past, Mosul’s trains left to rust
Third Iraq protester dies of tear gas canister wound this week
The journey begins: 1,000 pilgrims arrive in Mina for first day of Hajj
What We Are Reading Today: The Political Economy of the Special Relationship by Jeremy Green
Bangladesh raises security alert after Eid terror attack warning

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.