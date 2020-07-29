You are here

Veteran TV journalist and CNN’s founding president Reese Schonfeld dies

Schonfeld launched CNN with Turner in 1980, becoming chief executive of one of the first all-news cable TV networks to provide Americans with round-the-clock coverage. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Schonfeld died after complications from Alzheimer’s disease
  • He also started several other channels, such as News 12 and Food Network
Reuters

Television journalist and founding president of Cable News Network (CNN), Reese Schonfeld, who started the cable television network with media entrepreneur Ted Turner, died on Tuesday, US media reported.
Schonfeld, who was 88, died after complications from Alzheimer’s disease, the New York Times reported.
Schonfeld launched CNN with Turner in 1980, becoming chief executive of one of the first all-news cable TV networks to provide Americans with round-the-clock coverage.
Under Schonfeld, CNN launched its Crossfire show, in which hosts Pat Buchanan and Tom Braden conducted political debate from the perspective of both the left and the right sides of issues.
The Newark-born TV journalist, who was formally trained as a lawyer, also started News 12, the first 24-hour local news channel on Long Island, New York. He also started the Food Network — another cable TV network — in the early 1990s.
Years before teaming up with Turner, Schonfeld ran an independent news company that provided news footage to local news stations.
It was because of Schonfeld’s news judgment and Turner’s know-how of satellite television that CNN came into being.
It was also when the US Federal Communications Commission reduced regulations, leading to many independent businesses starting cable news networks.
Reuters was not able to contact a representative of Schonfeld or his family for comment.

Turkish parliament passes social media law to regulate content

Reuters

  • Companies could face fines, blocked advertisements or have bandwidth slashed by up to 90 percent under the new regulations
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey’s parliament passed a government-backed law regulating social media on Wednesday, that critics said will increase censorship and help authorities silence dissent.
President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, which has a majority with an allied nationalist party, had backed the bill. The assembly began debate of the new regulations on Tuesday, and its passage was as announced by parliament on Twitter.
The law requires foreign social media sites to appoint Turkish-based representatives to address authorities’ concerns over content and includes deadlines for removal of material they take exception to.
Companies could face fines, blocked advertisements or have bandwidth slashed by up to 90 percent, essentially blocking access, under the new regulations.

