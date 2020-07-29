You are here

Ramy Youssef nominated for 2020 Emmy Awards 

The comedian will compete in the Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series categories. (AFP)
DUBAI: Egyptian-American actor Ramy Youssef has been nominated for the 72nd Emmy Awards for his role in the Hulu TV series “Ramy,” the academy announced on Tuesday.

The comedian, who is the co-creator of the show, will compete in the Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series categories, making his show the first Muslim-American sitcom to score an Emmy nomination. 

In “Ramy,” Youssef portrayed a first-generation Arab-Muslim-American who deals with the many stereotypes he has to face in America.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Season one was a major success, netting Youssef a Golden Globe for Best Actor and a global following. For the newly released second season, Youssef dug deeper into his Muslim faith, introducing a charismatic new Imam named Sheik Ali, played by Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, with whom Ramy quickly bonds.

For an in-depth interview with Ramy Youssef, click here. 

Ali is also being nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. 

Shortly after the announcement was made, Youssef, who lives in New Jersey, took to Instagram to share the news and to express his gratitude. “Alhamdulillah (Thank God),” wrote the 29-year-old star in Arabic. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Other nominations included HBO series “Watchmen” that received a leading 26 nominations. 

The show, which captured America’s deep unease as it faces racial and political discord amid a pandemic, was nominated as best limited series and received bids for cast members including Regina King and Jeremy Irons.

King was part of a vanguard of actors of color indicating that TV academy voters took heed of the social climate.

“Zendaya!” exclaimed Emmy announcement host Leslie Jones, her gleeful reaction to the “Euphoria” star’s nomination as best actress in a drama. “This is a great day,” Jones said.

She was part of a socially distanced, virtual release of nominees that was online, not on television as is usual. But nothing is usual during a coronavirus era that has brought Hollywood production to a virtual standstill and is making the Emmys and other awards grasp for alternatives.

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be presented Sept. 20 on ABC.

-With AP

Model Imaan Hammam speaks up about adultification of black girls

Model Imaan Hammam speaks up about adultification of black girls

DUBAI: Racial discrimination has been a hot topic on social media recently. Since the death of African-American George Floyd – who died at the hands of police in May – we’ve seen a number of celebrities speak up about racism, and Imaan Hamman, the Egyptian-Moroccan-Dutch model, is the latest to voice her opinion. 

The 23-year-old catwalk star has taken to Instagram this week to speak up against adultification of black girls. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All around the world, we’ve seen how when teenage girls become pregnant, they are suddenly denied the rights they are entitled to as girls. Particularly in the U.S., there is a similar injustice, except it happens from birth: Racism and bias regularly deny Black girls their rights. Research (along with so many lived experiences) shows time and time again that even from five years old, Black girls deal with perceptions that they are: More mature and less in need of protection... Too aggressive or have attitudes when simply explaining their point of view, especially to authority figures... Deliberately acting out, rather than making a mistake, despite being a child. This is unacceptable: All girls deserve equal protections and rights. Systems and behaviors must change in order for a world where girls can freely exist. via @georgetownlawofficial, @gtowngenderjust, and @shesthefirst #LetBlackGirlsBeGirls

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam) on

Hammam shared a video with her 949,000 followers that uses simple graphics to explain “adultification bias.” 

The two-minute long video was created by the US’s Georgetown University Law Center for an initiative called “Gender Justice and Opportunity” that works to support low-income girls and girls of color.

“In the US, adults view black girls as less innocent and more adult-like than their white peers starting as young as five-years-old,” the voiced-over clip said. “All kids make mistakes, but in similar situations, black girls are treated differently. A white girl’s mistakes might be met with sympathy and understanding. But, time after time, black girls are punished instead.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam) on

Following on that, the model – in her caption– gave an example of pregnant girls in the US. “All around the world, we’ve seen how when teenage girls become pregnant, they are suddenly denied the rights they are entitled to as girls,” Hammam said. 

“Particularly in the US, there is a similar injustice, except it happens from birth: racism and bias regularly deny black girls their rights,” she said.

Hammam then added that research has proved that black girls deal with “perceptions that they are: more mature and less in need of protection... Too aggressive or have attitudes when simply explaining their point of view, especially to authority figures... Deliberately acting out, rather than making a mistake, despite being a child.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam) on

“This is unacceptable: All girls deserve equal protections and rights. Systems and behaviors must change in order for a world where girls can freely exist,” she wrote concluding her message. 

Hammam has always been vocal about her support for the black community. 

In June, she joined the protest in Amsterdam, which took place at the Dam Square, aimed to stand against the killings of Floyd and other African-American citizens including Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. 

Topics: Imaan Hammam

