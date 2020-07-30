You are here

  MPs urge UK govt to toughen ban on Hezbollah

MPs urge UK govt to toughen ban on Hezbollah

Hezbollah had previously been allowed to operate its political wing in Britain which had led to supporters displaying the group’s flag at official demonstrations. (File/AFP)
  • Iran-backed Hezbollah, founded in 1985, was banned in the UK in March 2019
  • The group had previously been allowed to operate its political wing in Britain
LONDON: MPs have written a letter to the UK government urging it to expand the country’s ban on Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, amid fears that current measures do not go far enough.
Iran-backed Hezbollah, founded in 1985, was banned in the UK in March 2019. The group had previously been allowed to operate its political wing in Britain.
That freedom had led to Hezbollah supporters marching through the streets of London and elsewhere on many occasions, chanting slogans and displaying the group’s flag at official demonstrations.
MPs from across the political spectrum wrote to the UK Minister of State for Security James Brokenshire to highlight an alarming lack of data in the public sphere about Hezbollah’s membership and ties, convictions for offenses related to the organization, and to express concern over its influence in the country.
The UK government has so far refused to say how many people have been charged or convicted of offenses regarding support for Hezbollah since the 2019 ban.
“The display of flags and other symbols of illegal organizations in public spaces by fellow British citizens, such as on political marches or on social media, is evident and offensive to ordinary people,” the letter said.
It added that without public data, it would be impossible to “properly asses” the effectiveness of the UK’s ban on Hezbollah.
The letter was signed by MPs from the governing Conservative Party, Labour and the Democratic Unionists.
Hezbollah has close historical ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Analysts say the IRGC often uses Hezbollah as a proxy force.

Tokyo trial of Ghosn aide to begin in September

TOKYO: The delayed trial of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly, accused of financial misconduct with the company’s fugitive ex-boss Carlos Ghosn, will start in September in Tokyo, a source close to the case said Thursday.
The first hearing for Ghosn’s former right-hand man has been set for Sept. 15 at the Tokyo District Court, the source told AFP.
Kelly, a 63-year-old US national, was arrested the same day as Ghosn in November 2018.
Like Ghosn, he is accused of conspiring to conceal from shareholders tens of millions of dollars in pay the former chief executive was promised after his retirement. Kelly faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted.
Ghosn is currently an international fugitive after jumping bail in an audacious escape and fleeing to Lebanon.
He denies the charges against him.
Kelly was originally scheduled to face trial earlier this year but proceedings were reportedly postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kelly, who denies the allegations against him, was later released on bail after more than a month in a detention center. He has since been waiting for trial in Tokyo.

