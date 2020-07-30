You are here

  • Home
  • British Asians fear blame for rise in COVID-19 cases, racial abuse during Eid Al-Adha

British Asians fear blame for rise in COVID-19 cases, racial abuse during Eid Al-Adha

Members of the Asian community say the rise in cases is being blamed on race and religion, and say this is fueling an increase in racist and Islamophobic abuse. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c2rqa

Updated 30 July 2020
Arab News

British Asians fear blame for rise in COVID-19 cases, racial abuse during Eid Al-Adha

  • Members of the Asian community say the rise in cases is being blamed on race and religion
  • They say this is fueling an increase in racist and Islamophobic abuse
Updated 30 July 2020
Arab News

LONDON: British Asians have expressed fear that they are being scapegoated for a rise in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in the UK, as millions of the country’s Muslims prepare to celebrate Eid Al-Adha.

Members of the Asian community say the rise in cases is being blamed on race and religion, and say this is fueling an increase in racist and Islamophobic abuse.

Recent outbreaks in cities and towns such as Leicester, Blackburn, Luton and Oldham, which have high populations of people of Pakistani and Bangladeshi origins, have been recorded in the most deprived areas — where concentrations of the Asian community live.

A local politician and community inclusion activist in Blackburn, Saima Afzal, told the Press Association (PA) COVID-19 spreads quickly in densely populated areas of high-contact — such as care homes, cruise ships, football crowds — irrespective of race or religion.

“People are hearing, ‘Muslim, coronavirus, Niqab, death,’ and you are going to start feeling a little bit of angst by it. People need to just be a bit more empathetic, step back from making this a race issue or a religious issue,” she said. 

“No-one is suggesting for the data not to be put out there. Now we are finding a knock-on effect from that, which is not good for anyone. We have got to be honest about the data, but we have to also manage the impact. I’m worried just as much about the negative impact on cohesion.”

According to the PA report, a young Asian man recently reported being told he was “disease spreading” and was abused using a racial slur while out shopping.

Experts in the UK have said with COVID-19 spreading quickly through densely populated areas, families of south Asian backgrounds living in smaller, closely packed houses in cities and towns are at higher risk. This is coupled with added risk when considering British Asians are more likely to work in people-facing jobs such as healthcare or as bus and taxi drivers.

Leicester, a city of 330,000 in the center of the UK, is still in local lockdown conditions after a spike in cases this month. Several other towns, such as Oldham, Rochdale, Northampton and Peterborough, are on a Public Health England watchlist.

“There is a strong feeling that some sections of media are normalizing the racialization of this debate. My own view is also that some sections of media are guilty of this — be it wittingly or unwittingly,” Afzal said.

“I have heard lots of judgmental narrative about how multi-generational households are a ‘problem,’ that ‘Asians have large families’ and so our lifestyle is causing the disease to spread. Every member of this community doesn’t want the cases to rise. It is just really unfortunate Eid is in the middle of it. It could have been Christmas.

“There are always going to be those that don’t understand or don’t care, but that is never a justification to blame and label all sections of the community,” Afzal said. “It is not about us doing something wrong, it is about the circumstances; poverty, multi-generational housing, asymptomatic transmission. 

“I’m asking for sympathy and empathy and not being judgmental, otherwise we are going to have a real problem on our hands,” she added.

Mosques across the UK have brought in a number of preventive measures in preparation for Eid Al-Adha, including temperature monitoring as worshippers arrive, banning hugs or handshakes and limiting the number of worshippers allowed in for prayers.

Shadim Hussain, CEO of black and Asian fostering network My Foster Family, and a member of the Bradford Foundation Trust, said: “I think some communities are more challenged by the nature of how they congregate, carry out prayers, family gatherings. 

“It can be seen from the towns and cities that have been highlighted publicly, those still showing high numbers of cases, Leicester, Bradford, Blackburn. 

“There’s obviously a concern around with Eid coming up and at a time when large gatherings do take place but from the work I have done here locally in Bradford with the council for mosques and other organizations, I have been pleasantly surprised by the efforts to make sure places of worship are well prepared,” he added.

“The communities are in a much better position. The message has got through, I think you are always going to get an element of your young people who might still want to go out, (but) by and large I think there’s a clear recognition that it’s Eid at home this year.”

Studies have shown that black and South Asian people are more susceptible to being infected with, and dying from, COVID-19 than other ethnic groups, with health experts citing health inequalities, underlying health issues and cultural and traditional differences as causes.

Topics: UK Islam Coronavirus Islamophobia

Related

World
UK coronavirus bill amended over cremation outcry from British Muslims, Jews
Special
World
British Muslims warned against Hajj bookings

UAE opens special travel corridor to facilitate historic $22.9bn Indonesian trade deal

Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L) and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. (Agencies)
Updated 31 July 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

UAE opens special travel corridor to facilitate historic $22.9bn Indonesian trade deal

  • Agreement will allow essential travel for businesspeople, government officials, diplomats, in line with COVID-19 health protocols
Updated 31 July 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesia and the UAE on Thursday announced the creation of a temporary travel corridor to allow business and diplomatic trips to take place in relation to one of the southeast Asian country’s biggest investment deals.

The agreement was reached by Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and her Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, on Wednesday evening.

During a visit to Abu Dhabi in January, Indonesian President Joko Widodo secured energy, infrastructure, and agriculture investments worth $22.9 billion in what has officially been described as the biggest trade deal in the country’s history.

“The safe travel corridor arrangement between Indonesia and the UAE is now in effect,” Marsudi said during a virtual press briefing. The minister added that travel would be allowed for essential businesspeople, government officials, and diplomats, in accordance with strict pre-departure and post-arrival health protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, Abdullah Salem Obeid Al-Dhaheri, who also attended the media conference, said the Indonesian and UAE governments had felt it an urgent priority to provide an avenue for cooperation, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In this regard, the two countries agreed to establish a bilateral temporary agreement to facilitate the easing of travel for business, economy, as well as diplomatic and official purposes,” he added.

Al-Dhaheri pointed out that the arrangement would not undermine mandatory public health and quarantine protocols related to the COVID-19 situation in both countries. He noted that through regular assessment and consultation with relevant stakeholders, the travel corridor might later be expanded to include tourists.

Achmad Rizal Purnama, director of Middle East affairs at Indonesia’s foreign ministry, said the travel corridor arrangement, a first for both countries, reflected the growing “trust and confidence” that had developed between the two nations following Widodo’s Abu Dhabi trip and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan’s visit to Indonesia in July 2019.

The agreement would exempt travelers from the mandatory two-week quarantine, Purnama told Arab News, but they would be required to have a negative result from a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 taken within 72 hours before departure.

“The arrangement is about ensuring that the travelers are in good health. We don’t want this pandemic to impede us in following up on the various agreements reached during the January visit and let the projects stall, which we hope would spur our economic recovery efforts,” he said.

The UAE had committed to investing $6.8 billion out of the total agreed spending package into Indonesia’s energy, logistics, port construction, mining, and agriculture sectors.

Widodo’s delegation also secured the Gulf state’s commitment to assist in establishing an Indonesian sovereign wealth fund, into which the UAE, the US International Development Finance Corporation, and Japan’s SoftBank would inject funding.

The fund would be used partly to finance the relocation of Indonesia’s capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan province on the island of Borneo, which has been estimated will cost $33 billion of which Indonesia has said it could only afford 19 percent.

 

Topics: UAE and Indonesia

Related

Special
World
Indonesia’s Hajj and Umrah operators count cost of pandemic
Middle-East
Avoid exchanging Eid gifts and money to prevent coronavirus spread says UAE government

Latest updates

Eva Palmer Sikelianos: A Life in Ruins
Sarah Al-Tamimi, vice chair of Saudi Arabia’s National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking
UAE opens special travel corridor to facilitate historic $22.9bn Indonesian trade deal
A history of devoted tradition holds firm in Makkah
Muslim families keeping Eid Al-Adha traditions alive in the US

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.