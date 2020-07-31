US to pay $2.1b to Sanofi, GSK, in COVID-19 vaccine deal

You are here

The deal works out at a cost of around $42 per vaccine. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The deal works out at a cost of around $42 per person inoculated
  • That is almost identical to the $40 per patient the US agreed to pay Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE
The US government will pay $2.1 billion to Sanofi SA and GlaxoSmithKline Plc for COVID-19 vaccines to cover 50 million people and to underwrite the drug makers’ testing and manufacturing, the companies said on Friday.
The award is the biggest yet from ‘Operation Warp Speed’, the White House initiative aimed at accelerating access to vaccines and treatments to fight COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
The deal, announced by the US Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense, works out at a cost of around $42 per person inoculated.
That is almost identical to the $40 per patient the US agreed to pay Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE when it inked a nearly $2 billion deal for 50 million courses of that potential vaccine last week.
The Sanofi-GSK deal is for 100 million doses, at two per person, and gives the government an option to purchase an additional 500 million doses at an unspecified price. Sanofi and GSK plan to start clinical trials for the vaccine in September.
Sanofi executive Clement Lewin said the companies had not yet agreed with the government on a specific price for the additional doses.
GSK said in a statement that more than half of the total funding will go into further development of the vaccine, including clinical trials, with the remainder used for a manufacturing ramp-up and delivery of doses.
The two companies’ inoculation is combination of a vaccine based on Sanofi’s flu shots and a complementary technology from GSK called an adjuvant, designed to improve the vaccine’s potency.
Sanofi will receive the bulk of the proceeds from the deal.
It marks the second contract for the Franco-British pair’s vaccine candidate after they agreed earlier this week to supply 60 million doses to the British government.
Reuters reported last week that Pfizer’s deal was expected to set a pricing benchmark for future deals between drugmakers and governments.
Moderna Inc. and Pfizer began two 30,000-subject trials of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday that could clear the way for regulatory approval and use by the end of 2020.

  • The Philippines this month recorded the region’s largest daily rise in coronavirus death
  • Coronavirus task force said it would lock down areas where cases surged
MANILA: The Philippines reported Southeast Asia’s biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases for a second straight day on Friday, as its president extended restrictions in the capital to quell the spread, and promised normality would return in December.
President Rodrigo Duterte in a televised address also said the Philippines would be given priority in supplies should China make a breakthrough with a COVID-19 vaccine and the poorest Filipinos would be treated with it first.
The Philippines this month recorded the region’s largest daily rise in coronavirus deaths and on Friday its biggest daily jump in new cases for the second successive day, with 4,063 infections adding strain on inundated hospitals and frontline health care workers.
The capital region, provinces south of it and some central cities remain subject to curbs on internal travel, restrictions on the elderly and children and some business operations.
“My plea is to endure some more. Many have been infected,” Duterte said.
The lockdowns imposed in mid-March are among the world’s strictest and longest, and have taken a toll on the country’s normally fast-growing economy, with gross domestic product expected to shrink 2 percent to 3.4 percent this year, the first contraction in more than two decades.
The measures were eased on June 1 to restart commerce and stem the losses, but infections have since increased five-fold to 93,354, with deaths more than doubling to 2,023.
Duterte’s coronavirus task force said it would lock down areas where cases surged, while urging government and private hospitals to increase bed capacity.
Metropolitan Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities home to at least 13 million people, accounts for more than half of the COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Duterte also promised free vaccinations if available by later this year and said the poor would be prioritized, followed by the middle classes and security forces.
“I promise you, by December, by the grace of God, we will be back to normal,” Duterte said.
Pharmaceutical companies in countries including China, the United States and Britain are conducting late-stage trials on vaccines.
Duterte on Monday said he had made a plea to Chinese President Xi Jinping to make the Philippines among the first to receive vaccines.
The Philippines would buy 40 million doses worth $400 million for 20 million people, about a fifth of its 107 million population, said Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez.
“Once the vaccine is available, I am sure we can fully open,” Dominguez said.

