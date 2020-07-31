You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan president orders release of 500 Taliban inmates

Afghan president orders release of 500 Taliban inmates

A newly freed Taliban prisoner takes a selfie as others have juice and biscuits at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 26, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8gbxh

Updated 31 July 2020
AFP

Afghan president orders release of 500 Taliban inmates

  • Ghani said the militants would be freed during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, which started Friday and has prompted a national cease-fire for three days
  • The release would complete the government’s pledge to free 5,000 Taliban fighters as outlined in a deal the insurgents signed with Washington
Updated 31 July 2020
AFP

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday ordered the release of 500 Taliban prisoners as part of a new cease-fire that could lead into long-delayed peace talks.
Ghani said the militants would be freed during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, which started Friday and has prompted a national cease-fire for three days.
The release would complete the government’s pledge to free 5,000 Taliban fighters as outlined in a deal the insurgents signed with Washington, he said.
“To show goodwill and accelerate the peace talks, we will release 500 Taliban prisoners in response to the group’s three-day cease-fire announcement,” Ghani said in an Eid speech.
However, the 500 inmates are not on the original list of 5,000 demanded by the Taliban.
Kabul authorities have already released 4,600 of those prisoners but are hesitating about the release of the final 400, deeming them too dangerous.
“I do not have the right to decide on the release of those 400 Taliban prisoners who are accused of serious crimes,” Ghani said, adding that a gathering of Afghan elders would decide their fate.
The Taliban, who have insisted on the release of those 400 militants, did not immediately comment.
The US-Taliban accord signed in February stipulated Kabul would release 5,000 insurgents in return for 1,000 government forces held captive by the militant group.
Late Thursday, the Taliban claimed they had completed the release of all 1,000 government prisoners.
The contentious prisoner swap is a key precondition for peace talks.
Both Ghani and the Taliban signalled this week they were ready for talks after Eid, provided the prisoner swap is complete.

Topics: Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Taliban

Related

Special
World
US welcomes Taliban, Afghan government Eid truce
Update
World
Taliban announce Eid Al-Adha ceasefire in Afghanistan

Irish Muslims perform Eid prayers on symbolic Croke Park pitch

Updated 31 July 2020
Reuters

Irish Muslims perform Eid prayers on symbolic Croke Park pitch

  • Around 200 Muslims laid out prayer mats on the pitch usually used for the national sports of Gaelic football and hurling
  • Leaders of Catholic, Protestant and Jewish faiths attended and spoke at the event, which was broadcast live on television for the first time
Updated 31 July 2020
Reuters

DUBLIN: Irish Muslims performed prayers to mark the festival of Eid Al-Adha on Friday in Dublin’s Croke Park Gaelic sports stadium, a site of historic importance for Irish nationalists who always had a deep connection with the once dominant Catholic Church.
Around 200 Muslims laid out prayer mats on the pitch usually used for the national sports of Gaelic football and hurling and where in 1920 British troops opened fire on a crowd, killing 14 people during Ireland’s War of Independence.
Irish President Michael D. Higgins described it as an important moment in Ireland’s narrative. Leaders of Catholic, Protestant and Jewish faiths attended and spoke at the event, which was broadcast live on television for the first time.
With Muslims unable to hold large gatherings in mosques due to Covid-19 social distancing rules, Shaykh Umar Al-Qadri, chair of Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council, approached the management of Croke Park, who he said did not hesitate to offer the venue.
He got the idea after an Ikea store in Germany allowed Muslims to use one of its car parks for Ramadan prayers.
“Today this Eid prayer is sending a very strong message out to the whole world, that Ireland is indeed a country of céad míle fáilte,” he told the gathering, using the Irish language greeting translated as ‘100,000 welcomes’.
“No matter how different you are, once you come and you live here and become part of the society, this island of Ireland has this great, unique ability to adopt you.”
A series of sexual abuse scandals shattered the credibility of the Catholic Church which dominated Irish society for decades after its independence from Britain. Ireland has since experienced sweeping social change, including the introduction of abortion and gay marriage in recent years.
The Catholic Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, told celebrants that there was something special about recognizing publicly the Muslim community’s place “as an integral part of the family of the Irish” in Croke Park.

Topics: Ireland Croke Park eid al-adha

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives Eid Al-Adha greetings from world leaders
Saudi Arabia
Pilgrims perform final hajj rituals as Muslims worldwide mark Eid Al-Adha

Latest updates

Iraq’s next general election to be held on June 6, 2021 -prime minister
Ferris wheels and tombs off-limits to Iraqis on Eid holidays
Irish Muslims perform Eid prayers on symbolic Croke Park pitch
No COVID-19 cases detected among Hajj pilgrims, infection numbers continue to fall
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives Eid Al-Adha greetings from world leaders

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.