You are here

  • Home
  • Samsung to halt production at its last computer factory in China

Samsung to halt production at its last computer factory in China

Companies are rethinking their production and supply chains amid rising Chinese labor costs. Above, a Samsung retail store in Wuhan. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mmc7g

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Samsung to halt production at its last computer factory in China

  • Companies are rethinking their production and supply chains amid rising Chinese labor costs
  • Samsung shut its last smartphone factory in China last year
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics will halt operations of its last computer factory in China, the South Korean tech giant said on Saturday, the latest manufacturer to shift production from the world’s second-biggest economy.
Companies are rethinking their production and supply chains amid rising Chinese labor costs, a US-China trade war and the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Around half the 1,700 employees on contract at Samsung Electronics Suzhou Computer will be affected, excluding those involved in research and development, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing a notice to Samsung staff.
The factory shipped $4.3 billion worth of goods out of China in 2012, a figure that had sunk to $1 billion by 2018, the Hong Kong newspaper said.
A Samsung spokeswoman declined to comment on the factory’s revenue and shipments, or details regarding employees.
“China remains an important market for Samsung and we will continue to provide superior products and services for Chinese consumers,” the company said in a statement.
Samsung shut its last smartphone factory in China last year. Its remaining facilities include two semiconductor manufacturing sites in Suzhou and Xi’an.

Topics: Samsung China

Related

Business & Economy
Samsung ends smartphone phone production in China
Business & Economy
Samsung: Smartphone demand to drive second half earnings

Over half of furloughed UK staff back at work – think tank

Updated 01 August 2020
Reuters

Over half of furloughed UK staff back at work – think tank

  • Furlough scheme started alongside the coronavirus lockdown in March
  • Resolution Foundation estimates the number of furloughed workers is ‘certainly below 4.5 million’
Updated 01 August 2020
Reuters

LONDON: More than half of the roughly 9 million British employees who were put on furlough during the coronavirus lockdown have already returned to work, the Resolution Foundation think tank estimated on Saturday.
Britain’s finance ministry has said furlough payments totaling $42 billion so far have been made in respect of a cumulative 9.5 million jobs, but does not publish figures on the current number of furloughed workers.
Based on an analysis of surveys of businesses and households from the Office for National Statistics, the Resolution Foundation estimated that the number of furloughed workers is “certainly below 4.5 million” and possibly as low as 3 million.
The furlough scheme started alongside the lockdown in March, and is due to end in October, after which many economists fear unemployment could rise sharply, surpassing the peak seen after the financial crisis.
Official data on Thursday showed big differences between sectors, with more than 90 percent of information technology and sewerage workers not furloughed, but almost half of staff in the hospitality, arts and leisure sectors still needing help.
“These workers face a heightened risk of unemployment as the Job Retention Scheme starts to be phased out,” Resolution Foundation economist Dan Tomlinson said.
From this month, employers must begin to contribute to the cost of paying furloughed workers, who receive 80 percent of their normal salary.
Last week, Britain’s National Institute of Economic and Social Research and the opposition Labour Party called for the program to be extended until the middle of next year.
But finance minister Rishi Sunak has repeatedly rejected calls for an extension, and his deputy Steve Barclay said workers’ skills were likely to degrade if they spent more than eight months off work, waiting for a job that might not return.
Employers will receive $1,300 for each furloughed worker they take back and keep employed until the end of January.

Topics: UK Employment Coronavirus

Related

World
Britain needs to start tapering its COVID-19 furlough scheme: minister
Business & Economy
UK trade fair industry warns 30,000 jobs at risk

Latest updates

UAE official tells Turkey to stop meddling in Arab affairs over Libya
UAE fires up first nuclear plant in the Arab world
Russia’s coronavirus death toll exceeds 14,000
Beyonce rocks Saudi label in stunning new visual ‘Black is King’
Samsung to halt production at its last computer factory in China

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.