Iranian employees protest over delayed wages

Haft Tappeh Sugar Mill workers have been on strikes and protesting for almost two years for delayed wages and other grievances. November 15, 2019. (IRNA)
Updated 02 August 2020
Iranian employees protest over delayed wages

  • The labor strikes took place in southern Iran at Abadan, Parisian and Qeshm oil refineries
  • Sugarcane workers in recent years have been calling for their overdue wages
DUBAI: Iranian workers - mainly in the oil and gas industry - took to the streets demanding payment of overdue wages and the implementation of the job-classification law, local media Radio Farda reported.
The labor strikes took place in southern Iran at Abadan, Parisian and Qeshm oil refineries, and in the Lamerd petrochemical complex, and South Pars oil field.
Workers at the Qeshm oil refinery said their employers do not pay them regularly. One of the refineries’ directors said the workers were demanding raises and had no problem concerning overdue salaries.
Unpaid wages and benefits in Iran in recent years have become a serious problem for employees. It has led to workers protesting across Iran, including the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Industrial Complex, in the oil-rich Khuzestan province.
Sugarcane workers in recent years have been calling for their overdue wages and demanding the company’s return of ownership to the public sector or the workers themselves.
Workers on Saturday marked their 48th day of strike action outside the complex.
In Iran, people are arrested if they participate in labor protests. Multiple workers of the Haft Tappeh Industrial Complex have been detained and sentenced to long term imprisonment.

UAE reports 239 new COVID-19 infections, no deaths

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

UAE reports 239 new COVID-19 infections, no deaths

  • The health ministry said the total number of cases now stands at 60,999
  • The state hasn’t recorded any COVID19 deaths
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has detected 239 new coronavirus infections overnight after carrying out 42,428 additional tests, UAE state news agency WAM reported.
The health ministry said the total number of cases now stands at 60,999.
The state meanwhile hasn’t recorded any COVID19 deaths over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
The UAE also recorded 360 new recovered cases, bringing the total number of patients declared free from the virus to 54,615.

Topics: Coronavirus

