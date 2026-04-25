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Malaysia appoints new anti-graft chief

Malaysia appoints new anti-graft chief
Azam Baki, who has been at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s helm since 2020, has faced several allegations during his tenure, including that he improperly held shares in a public listed company. (Reuters)
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Updated 25 April 2026 09:44
AFP
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Malaysia appoints new anti-graft chief

Malaysia appoints new anti-graft chief
  • Abdul Halim Aman is set to replace Azam Baki who has been at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s helm since 2020
  • Azam has faced several allegations during his tenure, including that he improperly held shares in a public listed company
Updated 25 April 2026 09:44
AFP
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KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia appointed on Saturday a former high court judge as the country’s new anti-graft czar to replace its outgoing chief who was dogged by allegations of abuse of power and illegal shareholding.
The appointment of Abdul Halim Aman comes as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government faces increased scrutiny on promises made to tackle corruption in the Southeast Asian nation.
“The government is confident that with his extensive experience and high integrity, (Abdul) will be able to strengthen governance, enhance public confidence and intensify anti-corruption efforts in the interest of the nation,” Chief Secretary to the Government, Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said Saturday.
Abdul is set to replace Azam Baki who has been at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) helm since 2020.
Azam has faced several allegations during his tenure, including that he improperly held shares in a public listed company.
The government ordered a probe into the allegations but has made no public findings.
The MACC — a federal agency set up in 2009 to probe and prosecute graft in the public and private sectors — has powers to summon individuals, search and seize property and arrest suspects.
Azam and the MACC have denied all allegations of misconduct.
Malaysia is still battling the shadow of the massive 1MDB corruption scandal that saw top officials loot billions from state funds to splurge on luxury assets over a decade ago.
The scandal shook Malaysian politics, contributing to the 2018 downfall of the ruling coalition that had governed since independence in 1957.
Anwar was elected in 2022 on a strong anti-graft platform, calling the 1MDB scandal “state-level kleptocracy.”
But a perceived soft stance on Azam has led to unease and growing tension within Anwar’s own party and with other major partners in the country’s ruling coalition.

Topics: Malaysia

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