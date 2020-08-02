You are here

  • Home
  • Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon

Boko Haram has been fighting for a decade to carve out an Islamic caliphate based in Nigeria. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9pgfy

Updated 02 August 2020
Reuters

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon

  • Boko Haram has been fighting for a decade to carve out an Islamic caliphate based in Nigeria
Updated 02 August 2020
Reuters

DOUALA: Suspected Boko Haram militants killed at least 13 people and wounded eight others in a grenade attack in northern Cameroon on Sunday, a security source and a local official told Reuters.
The unidentified assailants threw a grenade into a group of people inside a camp for displaced people in the commune of Mozogo near the Nigerian border in the Far North region, said mayor Medjeweh Boukar.
Boukar was informed by locals that 13 had died. A security official who confirmed the attack said that 2 wounded also died, bringing the toll to 15.
Boko Haram has been fighting for a decade to carve out Daesh caliphate based in Nigeria.
The violence, which has cost the lives of 30,000 people and displaced millions more, has frequently spilled over into neighboring Cameroon, Niger and Chad.
In June last year, around 300 suspected Boko Haram militants swarmed onto an island on Lake Chad in Cameroon’s far north and killed 24 people, including 16 Cameroonian soldiers stationed at military outposts.

Topics: extremists Boko Haram Cameroon

Related

World
Boko Haram bombers kill seven in Cameroon
World
Boko Haram militants kill 92 Chadian soldiers

Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan

Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
AP

Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan

  • Armed men stormed a prison in eastern Afghanistan, shattering the relative calm of a cease-fire
  • The Taliban denied they were involved in the assault
Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
AP

KABUL: A suicide car bomb and multiple gunmen attacked a prison in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, Afghan officials said, killing at least one person and injuring 20 others.
The gunbattle between Afghan security forces and insurgents in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, was still ongoing Sunday evening, and casualties were likely to rise, according to Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor.
Ajmal Omer, a provincial council member, and Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, also confirmed the attack.
No one immediately claimed responsibility, but both the Taliban and the local Daesh group’s affiliate are active in eastern Afghanistan. The Daesh affiliate is headquartered in Nangarhar province.
Sunday’s attack comes a day after the Afghan intelligence agency said a senior IS commander was killed by Afghan special forces near Jalalabad.
The Taliban’s political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told The Associated Press, “We have a cease fire and are not involved in any of these attacks anywhere in the country,” but said he was not aware of the details of the Jalalabad attack.
The Taliban declared a three-day cease-fire starting Friday for the major Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha.
The Taliban had also deanied involvement in a suicide bombing in the eastern Logar province late Thursday, which killed at least nine people and wounded at least 40, authorities said.
Afghanistan has seen a recent spike in violence, with most attacks claimed by the local Daesh affiliate.
Efforts to get peace talks between the Taliban and the Kabul government underway have stalled after the Taliban and the US signed a deal in February, seen as a blueprint to ending Afghanistan’s decades of war.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Daesh

Related

World
Afghan president orders release of 500 Taliban inmates
World
Car bomb kills at least 17 in Afghanistan ahead of cease-fire

Latest updates

Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan
White House Chief of Staff Meadows says US will hold election on Nov. 3 -CBS interview
UAE and Iran foreign ministers discuss COVID-19
Hezbollah’s fake news training camps revealed
Former ‘Miss Lebanon’ Valerie Abou Chakra weds in Dior

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.